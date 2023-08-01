Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and more; bralette and thigh-slit skirt overtake runway at ICW

The ongoing FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 saw Indian couture designers showcase their latest collections. Bollywood's leading ladies turned showstoppers for creators like Ananya Panday for Rimzim Dadu, Bhumi Pednekar for Varun Bahl, Sobhita Dhulipala for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Kiara Advani for Falguni Shane Peacock, and more. And all of them had one common factor - the looks they chose for the ramp walk. This time at India Couture Week, bralettes and mermaid skirts with thigh-high slits dominated the runway. And if you love following the trends, this style statement should definitely be a part of your wardrobe. Here's a look at what the divas wore for some inspiration.

Bralette and mermaid skirts with thigh slits overtake the runway at India Couture Week (ICW)

Disha Patani for Dolly J

Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar turn showstoppers at ICW in bralette and thigh-slit skirt style statement. (Instagram)

Disha Patani turned showstopper for couturier Dolly J, who presented her collection Selene on Day 7 of India Couture Week. Disha slayed her ramp walk in a shimmering silver ensemble decked in intricate embellishments, sequin work, and circular cut-out work on the seams. While the bralette features thin straps on the shoulders, a plunging sweetheart neckline showcasing Disha's decolletage, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust, the skirt has a risque thigh-high slit on the front and a train cascading on the back. Side-pated open Goddess-like locks, dangling earrings, a bracelet, high heels, and striking makeup rounded it off.

Kiara Advani for Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani walked the ramp at India Couture Week for Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection Renaissance Reverie and served fans with a Desi Barbie moment. Barbiecore is the theme of this summer, and Kiara's look is perfect for bridesmaids attending their best friend's wedding. It features a sleeveless bralette and a high-rise mermaid skirt set adorned in intricate sequinned embroidery, beaded work, and crystal tassel embellishments. The risque thigh-baring slit on the front and the long train added the oomph to Kiara's modern yet traditional look.

Bhumi Pednekar for Varun Bahl Couture

Bhumi Pednekar turned golden girl for designer Varun Bahl's couture collection Inner Bloom. She wore a bralette featuring floral-shaped cups, noodle straps, sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline, and beadwork. She wore it with a matching heavily-embroidered skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and a long train. Bhumi's bold glam took the shimmering ensemble up by a notch.

Sobhita Dhulipala for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Sobhita Dhulipala added a sheer touch to the bralette and mermaid skirt style statement as she turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Sobhita wore a silver sequinned super cropped bralette and a low-waisted mermaid lehenga skirt on the runway. The skirt features a sheer overlay embellished in shimmering sequin and beadwork, a thigh-high slit, and a train at the back. A tassel embroidered dupatta, high heels, side-parted wet hair look, and dewy glam rounded it off.

Ananya Panday for Rimzim Dadu

Ananya Panday made a golden splash at India Couture Week as she turned showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu in an ensemble from her collection Hydrochromic. Ananya's outfit, perfect for a reception party or cocktail night, features a structured bralette featuring halter noodle straps, a fitted bust, a plunging neckline adorned with a golden leaf structure, and a backless design. She wore it with a matching golden skirt featuring similar win structures and an asymmetric thigh-high slit.

