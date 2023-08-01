Disha Patani stuns in a silver sequin ensemble, igniting the ramp as the showstopper for Dolly J at India Couture Week

Disha Patani walked the ramp for ace couturier Dolly J on the seventh day of India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The fashion event has been making headlines for all the right reasons since it started on July 25, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts nationwide. This week commenced with a dazzling display of fashion and glamour on Monday as ace fashion designer Dolly J presented her awe-inspiring ‘Selene’ collection. However, what really caught everyone's attention was the stunning showstopper, Disha Patani. The actress known for her incredibly fit and toned physique, makes any outfit she wears sizzle. Dressed in an exquisite silver bralette and a mermaid slit skirt, she set the ramp ablaze. Read on to find out more. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor rocks lungi pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at FDCI's India Couture Week. All pics, videos ) Disha Patani walked the ramp for designer Dolly J in a stunning silver bralette and slit skirt at India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Disha Patani turns showstopper for Dolly J at ICW

As soon as FDCI uploaded Disha's pictures and videos from the event, it quickly went viral on social media. Her posts created quite a buzz online and garnered several likes and comments from her adoring fans who just cannot stop showering her with praise and compliments. Disha's electrifying ramp walk with her undeniable charm and beauty is leaving her fans in awe, some are even calling it the best walk so far while others are describing her as a true fashion queen. Let's have a look.

Decoding Disha's stunning look

For her showstopper look, Disha was dressed in a silver outfit consisting of a bralette top with a plunging neckline, thin stripes and sequins all over. She paired it with a matching mermaid skirt featuring a sexy thigh-high side slit. Her outfit hugged her body perfectly and showed off her toned abs. The shimmery detailing and side slit added to the oomph factor and made her outfit a total head-turner.

In terms of accessories, she picked silver statement earrings, a matching bracelet on the wrist and a pair of silver shiny strappy heels that styled her look perfectly. For her make-up, Disha opted for shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks and glossy peach lipstick. She finished off her glam look with her luscious curls left loose in a side part.

Dolly J's collection

Her collection is inspired by the mesmerizing presence of the enigmatic Moon, which stands as a timeless symbol of mystery, beauty, and wonder. It features soft, flowing silhouettes that accentuate the wearer, evoking the Moon's gentle radiance. Pearly white sequins, metallic tissues, Ivory tulle, and iridescent silver sequins mirror its ethereal glow, while burnt copper, washed gunmetal, and deep red hues embody the mystique of this celestial body.