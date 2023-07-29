Ranbir Kapoor rocks lungi pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at FDCI's India Couture Week. All pics, videos

Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob made heads turn as he walked the ramp as a showstopper for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Ever since fashion week commenced on July 25, it has been hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. Day 4 of ICW was nothing short of a glamorous event with two of India's biggest designers showcasing their collections. The event kicked off with couturier Kunal Rawal presenting his mesmerising collection 'Dhup Chao'. Ranbir Kapoor graced the event as the showstopper and walked the ramp with utmost grace and style, however, it was his lungi-style pants that caught everyone's attention. Read on to know more details. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in exquisite midnight blue lehenga as she turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week ) Ranbir Kapoor steals the show as a showstopper in black kurta jacket and lungi-esque pants for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week. (Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal

Ranbir may not be on social media, but his videos and photos are everywhere. His posts are going viral on social media like wildfire. They are getting numerous comments and likes from his adoring fans who are praising and complimenting him. However, when it comes to his walk, some people find it graceful while others criticise it for being weird and strange. Let's have a look.

Decoding Ranbir's dapper look

For his showstopper look, Ranbir Kapoor donned a black jacket with bandhgala, full sleeves, silver buttons and sequin detailing all over. He paired it with black lungi-esque pants that featured a lungi on one side and pants on the other, adding an oomph factor to his look and enhancing his entire outfit.

For accessories, he kept it simple, styling with just a pair of black shiny shoes. With his hair gelled up and his beard perfectly groomed, Ranbir looked handsome as always. His look had an outstanding fusion of fabrics and patterns that made it a statement piece and there is no doubt that Ranbir looked absolutely dapper and made all the women swoon with his unmatchable chram and style.

Kunal Rawal's collection

Kunal's ‘Dhup Chao’ collection is a travel across time, taking inspiration from our own past, while deep diving into the future of fashion. We have crafted modern-day heirlooms which stand on the right side of history and put India’s vibrancy in the spotlight. One of the key aspects of the collection is that it pays homage to our country and the many cultures embedded within it.Ra