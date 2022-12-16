Kiara Advani's hot red look in bralette and bodycon skirt sets temperatures soaring at Bigg Boss 16: See pics, videos

The promotions for the film Govinda Naam Mera, which starts streaming online today, are going on in full swing, and the star cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, are often snapped in the city dressed in stylish fits. Last night, Kiara and Vicky visited the sets of Bigg Boss 16. The paparazzi clicked the actors on the sets of the reality television show and posted the snippets on social media. Kiara's ensemble for the night out won her several compliments online. She slipped into a hot red look featuring a bralette and bodycon skirt for the night out. Keep scrolling to know more details. (Also Read | Kiara Advani is a work of art in black see-through gown for a new sizzling photoshoot: Check out the pic here)

Kiara Advani's sizzling red ensemble for Bigg Boss 16

On Thursday night, Kiara Advani stepped out in the city to promote her film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. The two stars visited the sets of the reality television show Bigg Boss 16. Kiara slipped into the hot red ensemble for the occasion and set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling avatar. She wore a bralette and a bodycon skirt, styled with minimal accessories and striking makeup picks. Her fans loved the look and flooded the comments section of the paparazzi video to shower her with compliments. Check out Kiara's pictures and videos in the monotone outfit below.

Kiara's bright red-coloured bralette comes in a corseted silhouette with structured boning. It also features a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, cropped midriff-baring hem, broad strapped sleeves, and a fitted bust.

Kiara wore the blouse with a matching red skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, gathered design on the front and back, back slit for ease of movement, asymmetric midi-length hem, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting Kiara's frame.

Kiara Advani on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote Govinda Naam Mera. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Kiara styled the monotone ensemble with nude pointed high heels from Christian Louboutin, gold-toned stacked and textured bracelets, and matching hoop earrings.

For the glam picks, Kiara chose nude brown lip shade, sleek black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, glowing skin, and a contoured face. She rounded it all off with side-parted and curly open tresses.

Meanwhile, Govinda Naam Mera started streaming on Disney + Hotstar today.