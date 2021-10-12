Kiara Advani in red lehenga and gold saree shows how to turn heads this wedding season

Wedding season means shopping for standout ethnic ensembles that will turn you into the best-dressed guest. However, finding the look that will help achieve the same is no easy task. If you are in the same boat, let Kiara Advani's two bespoke ethnic ensembles inspire you.

Kiara recently starred in a shoot for two different brands, and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share snippets from the sets. For the first shoot, Kiara wore a breathtaking embroidered red lehenga set, and for the other, she made heads turn in an elegantly structured gold and beige saree.

The lehenga is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Geethika Kanumilli. As for the saree, it is by Rimzim Dadu. While the lehenga set is a perfect look for the modern bride who wants to make a statement on her wedding day, the saree can be worn by the bride's best friend for attending day festivities. Scroll down to see Kiara's the looks:

The dark blood red lehenga set Kiara chose for the first photoshoot features a sleeveless bralette-styled blouse that comes with endless sequinned embellishments, a plunging neckline, and an inverted hem.

Flaunting her toned midriff, the Shershaah actor teamed the blouse with a pre-pleated tulle lehenga decorated with patterned sequinned embroidery all over.

Kiara Advani in a red lehenga set. (Instagram/@sencogoldanddiamonds)

Kiara accessorised the red lehenga with a gold mang tikka, gold choker necklace, matching bangles, floral earrings, and statement-making rings. Blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, dark red lip shade, glowing skin, and a centre-parted sleek bun rounded off Kiara's glam.

For the second look, Kiara chose a simple beige silk saree teamed with a structured gold blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She teamed the ensemble with a traditional gold choker necklace, earrings and bracelets.

Kiara Advani in a beige saree and gold blouse.

Centre-parted open tresses, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes completed Kiara's glam picks for this shoot.

Which look do you like the best?

