Kiara Advani in 66k floral saree takes cues from Gauahar Khan for Shershaah trailer launch

Actor Kiara Advani is currently basking in the warm response received by the trailer of her upcoming film Shershaah, starring her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. The duo with the team of Shershaah and Karan Johar went to Kargil to promote the trailer yesterday, a day before Kargil Vijay Diwas. For the launch, Kiara draped herself in an ethereal embroidered saree that left the internet swooning.

Kiara took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself wearing an off-white saree. She wore the six yards for the trailer launch of Shershaah. She captioned the post, "15 minutes to go #shershaahtrailerlaunch."

Kiara's resplendent ensemble is from the shelves of the label Prémya by Manishii. It is a part of the designer's collection called Timeless. The saree that Kiara wore was earlier donned by another beauty from the industry, Gauahar Khan.

Coming to Kiara's look, the Kabir Singh actor looked like a dream in the off-white hand-embroidered floral georgette saree. The six yards, replete with sequinned floral patterns and threadwork, had a sheer feel to it.

Kiara teamed it with a corset-style sweetheart neckline blouse that came with barely-there straps, waist clenching boning construction and sequinned embroidery. She accessorised the look with signature drop earrings that also added a pop of colour with its gold and blue stones.

The 28-year-old star's tone-on-tone ensemble is an ideal addition to the closet that will stay with you forever. So, if you want to add the saree to your collection, we have found the price details for you. The saree is available on the designer's website for ₹66,000.

Kiara's hand embroidered floral georgette saree. (premyabymanishii.com)

Kiara glammed up the look with minimal styling. Open, side-parted locks styled in luminous waves, nude pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sleek eyeliner rounded it all off.

Gauahar had worn the floral georgette saree earlier this year for an event. Unlike, Kiara she accessorised the look with heavy jewels like a choker necklace and matching earrings. Both the divas looked exceptional in the six yards. What do you think?

Kiara and Sidharth's film Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

