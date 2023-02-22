Kiara Advani is most beautiful bride in gold lehenga and Sidharth Malhotra can't take his eyes off her in Sangeet pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a lavish, intimate wedding held at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple's close friends and family members attended the dreamy affair, which took place at the beginning of February. Now, new pictures released by Kiara and Sidharth from their wedding sangeet ceremony on Instagram have become the talk of the town. It shows the couple dressed in fabulous custom Manish Malhotra traditional ensembles - the designer created all the looks for Sid and Kiara's wedding. Keep scrolling as we give you our download on their beautiful Sangeet looks.

Kiara is the most beautiful bride in a gold lehenga

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to post pictures from their Sangeet ceremony in Jaisalmer. Kiara chose a lavish gold lehenga for the occasion, and Sidharth donned a black, gold and white embroidered sherwani. The photos show Kiara dancing the night away with Sidharth, who couldn't take his eyes off his most beautiful bride. The couple even hugged in a few images and had a blast. "Something about that night...something really special," the newlywed couple captioned the photos. Check it out below.

Regarding Kiara's golden lehenga, the Manish Malhotra ensemble features a bralette with a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves, a back-revealing design, shimmering sequin work, embellished tassels, and heavy beaded embroidery. She wore it with a matching lehenga featuring a high-rise waist, intricate embellishments done in abstract patterns, a scalloped hem, and a long floor-sweeping train on the back.

Kiara accessorised the heavy gold gown with a statement diamond necklace adorned with a ruby pendant, a diamond ring, and high heels. In the end, Kiara chose side-parted open wavy tresses, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and blushed glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra complemented his bride in a black pinstripe-printed button-down kurta featuring full-length sleeves. He layered it with a black bandhgala jacket decked in gold floral brocade embroidery, open front, and full sleeves. Lastly, white pyjamas, dress shoes, a side-parted sleek hairdo, and a clean-shaven look rounded it all off.