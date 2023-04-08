Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday and stars, who wore what to fashion awards. All pics, videos

Celebrities dressed up in their best looks last night to attend the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 in Mumbai. The guest list for the fashion awards included stars like Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Kaul, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Kapoor, Babil Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Sharwari Wagh, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran, and others. Check out what the celebrities wore to the fashion awards below.

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Ananya Panday attend a red carpet event.

Who wore what to the style awards

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani brought the heat to the red carpet with her sizzling red look in a satin-silk gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline, keyhole detail on the bust, a cut-out on the midriff, a gathered detail on the waist, embellishments on the trims, a thigh-high slit on the front, a floor-grazing hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She glammed up the ensemble with a sleek bun, glossy nude lips, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, contoured face, and gladiator-style high heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a bright yellow Gaurav Gupta gown to the red-carpet event. It comes with a high-neck blouse with a fitted bust, one full-length sleeve, and a cropped hem. A bodycon skirt featuring a structured element on the side, a thigh-high slit, and a long train at the back completed the ensemble. In the end, Janhvi chose open locks, nude lips, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor stole the night at the fashion awards in an ice-blue gown featuring a strapless plunge neckline, a fitted bust, a gathered design on the skirt, a risqué thigh-high slit, a train at the back, and shimmering sequin embellishments. A centre-parted sleek bun, shimmering eye shadow, coral pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base completed the glam picks.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a beige-coloured gown to the event last night. It features shimmering crystal tassels on the corseted bodice, a strapless sweetheart neckline, and a tulle ruffled mini skirt attached with a long train at the back. A choker necklace, open tresses, minimal makeup and high heels rounded it off.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi arrived at the event in an ivory gown featuring mirror embellishments and exaggerated sleeves. A messy updo, ear studs, high heels, Opera gloves, a shimmering box clutch, and minimal makeup rounded it off. Though the star is known for serving impeccable fashion moments, this look did not land well.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill chose an all-red look for last night's fashion event - she wore a slip-on mini dress featuring a cowl neckline and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a notch-lapel blazer, sheer red stockings, matching heels, open wavy locks, smoky eyes, and minimal makeup.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy appeared at the style awards in an embellished double-toned gown featuring a deep neckline, a backless design, a thigh-high slit on the front, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a train at the back. Open locks and bold makeup rounded it all off.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji wore a dark-coloured gown - featuring a deep V neckline, full-length sleeves, gold embellished leave patterns, a cinched waist, and a flowy floor-grazing skirt - to the red-carpet event. Centre-parted open wavy locks, bold red lips, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and dewy base completed Rani's red-carpet look.

Kajol

Kajol chose a wine-red gown featuring an off-the-shoulder plunge neck, a corseted bodice, a flowy skirt, and a train at the back. She styled the ensemble with a matching box clutch, a sleek updo, ear studs, high heels, and minimal makeup.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan looked resplendent as ever in a black gold heavily-embellished plunge-neck jacket and a pleated floor-length skirt. She glammed up the ensemble with minimal jewels, a centre-parted sleek bun, mauve lips, and a dewy base.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani chose a silver gown with a sweetheart neckline, fitted bust, midriff cut-out, backless design, and a thigh-high slit for the red-carpet event. She styled the ensemble with a neckline, strappy high heels, long curly tresses, and striking makeup picks.

