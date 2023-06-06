Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor's off-duty outfits are your 101 guide to looking relaxed and stylish this summer: Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan are fashionistas in their own rights. The two divas are known for serving magical looks on the red carpet. However, their off-duty wardrobe is also full of steal-worthy pieces. For instance, the two stars stepped out in Mumbai for an outing dressed in the perfect summer fits that will help you look relaxed and stylish. Scroll through to get your 101 guide to looking glam in the sweltering heat.

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor's stylish summer fits

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor wear relaxed and elegant off-duty looks for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor during an outing in Mumbai. While Kiara visited Kartik Aaryan and the entire crew of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha to celebrate its trailer launch, Kareena got clicked outside her residence in the bay. Kiara chose a neutral-toned ensemble for the outing, and Kareena stunned in the classic denim and shirt set. Check out their videos below and read our download on their looks.

Kiara wore a white tank top and a beige skirt to visit her Satyaprem Ki Katha family. The top features a plunged square neckline, broad strap sleeves, a ribbed design, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted silhouette. The bottoms come with a high-rise waist, multiple pleats, asymmetric hem, a flowy silhouette, exaggerated pockets, and a quirky aesthetic.

Kiara teamed the ensemble with a statement-making YSL neon green-coloured mini bag, nude Loro Piana loafers, and stacked chunky gold bracelets. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, nude lips, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base gave the finishing touch to her look.

On the other hand, Kareena looked chic in a white tee, light-blue shirt, and denim jeans combination. While the top features a round neckline and a relaxed fitting, the shirt has a collared neck, an open front, button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and an oversized fitting.

Meanwhile, mid-rise acid-washed denim jeans with a relaxed silhouette added a comfy touch to her look. Lastly, Kareena styled the ensemble with sneakers, tinted sunglasses, a back-swept sleek bun, rose-tinted cheeks, a dewy face, and feathered brows.