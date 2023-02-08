Kiara Advani makes thoughtful dedication to Sidharth Malhotra's late pet dog, Oscar, in her kaleere

Bollywood lovers spent a sleepless night courtesy Tinsel Town's hottest newly-weds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who dropped pictures of their fairytale wedding last night and set the Internet on fire as swooned over their custom Manish Malhotra wedding outfits, oval shaped diamond ring of the bride and her kaleere dedicated to late pet dog, Oscar. The wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur with Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and other celebrities in attendance.

As pictures of the most-awaited wedding went viral, fans and fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice Kiara's customised kaleeras which are the new trend in Bollywood. From giving them a starry touch to pearls and the letter K hanging in them, Kiara set fans wondering if she got her and Sidharth's initials included in the kaleeras that spoke volumes about their everlasting love and commitment.

The special bespoke kaliras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra who in her signature style wove all sorts of magic with sun, stars, moon building a tale of dreams where the couple's initials and butterflies marked the coming together of a world of bliss. A thoughtful dedication was made to the groom's late beloved pet, Oscar, who passed away in February last year.

Sidharth, who was known for regularly posting photos with his Oscar, had taken to social media to pen a note in the memory of his pet dog while Kiara too had shared unseen pictures back then and had captioned them 'Best Boys'. Apart from a dedication to Oscar, the kaleere also featured “a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief. This kalira was all heart!”

Calling Kiara “an incredible muse” who looked like a dream as a bride, Mrinalini Chandra gushed that her team loved making the choodas and kaliras and were “absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us”.