Newlywed Kiara Advani's bandeau top and bodycon skirt in hottest yellow shade sets internet on fire, it costs 1 lakh

Newlywed Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai on Friday to attend an event. The star, who tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in a lavish ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, became the new face of a mango drink brand, replacing Katrina Kaif. For the launch event, Kiara slipped into an ensemble in the hottest shade of yellow and set the internet on fire. She chose a bandeau top and bodycon skirt and was clicked by the paparazzi at the event. We have found all the details about the outfit if you loved Kiara's look for the occasion. Check it out below.

Kiara Advani embraces the hottest yellow shade

On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani at an event of the mango drink brand. Kiara also shared pictures of her stylish look for the occasion on Instagram with a mango emoji. She flaunted her steal-worthy amber-yellow bandeau top and bodycon skirt set - which are from the shelves of the clothing label Dion Lee. Her attire is perfect for glamming up your party wardrobe and should be a part of your mood board. If you want to know the price details of the look or a download on how Kiara styled it, keep scrolling.

What is the price of Kiara Advani's ensemble?

The price of the skirt Kiara Advani wore. (dionlee.com)

The price of the bandeau top Kiara Advani wore. (dionlee.com)

Kiara's amber-yellow outfit is by Dion Lee, and the set is available on their website. While the bottom is called Gradient Rib Skirt and is worth ₹68,639 (USD 840), the strapless blouse is called Mobius Bandeau Top and costs ₹55,565 (USD 680). The set will be worth ₹1,24,204.

Regarding the design elements, Kiara's strapless bandeau top comes with a plunging square neckline, a silver continuous looped closure down the centre front, boning on the side and back, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length.

Kiara wore it with a matching amber-yellow knit skirt featuring a bodycon fitting, ribbed design, knee-high slits on the side, a high-rise waist, and an ankle-length hem.

Kiara Advani looks stunning in an amber yellow outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kiara chose embellished floral-print killer high heels, a sleek chain, stacked gold bracelets, and statement gold rings for the accessories.

Additionally, side-parted open wavy tresses, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, darkened feathered eyebrows, shimmery smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and light contouring on the face gave the final finishing touch.