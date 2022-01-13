Kiara Advani paints our mid-week blues, pink in fuchsia crop top, bodycon skirt

Making us dream of summer soirees already, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani painted our mid-week blues, pink with her photo dump from an advertorial shoot in a fuchsia crop top and bodycon skirt. Continuing to rock the co-ords trend in New Year 2022, Kiara set the Internet on fire and her latest viral pictures are proof as she oozed oomph by twirling in the frilly fuchsia pink crop top teamed with a matching bodycon skirt.

Taking to her social media handle, Kiara shared a slew of throwback pictures from her December photoshoot for a face serum that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva dolled up in a strappy pink crop top that came with a square neckline, a deep back to add to the hotness quotient and sported frilly details along the straps.

It was teamed with a high-waist bodycon skirt that too came in fuchsia pink colour and ended in a layered frilly hem. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Kiara accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a pair of pale pink cat-eye sunglasses.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lip gloss, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking funky poses for the camera, Kiara captioned the pictures, “‘Twas a happy happy day (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Kiara Advani was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr. On another note, co-ords have been the hottest fashion trend last year that elevated our wardrobe.

Co-ord sets are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts which were the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.