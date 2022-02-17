Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kiara Advani's glam look in 1 lakh pink metallic gown, rope braid stuns fans
Kiara Advani's glam look in 1 lakh pink metallic gown, rope braid stuns fans

Kiara Advani makes fans go weak in the knees with her super hot magazine shoot in a fuchsia pink metallic gown, worth ₹1,75,000 with glamorous rope braid and we can't take our eyes off | Check viral pictures inside
Kiara Advani's glam look in 1 lakh pink metallic gown, rope braid stuns fans (Elevate Promotions)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Redefining elegance with her exquisite charm, Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani once again got us hooked to her magnetic personality and her viral pictures in an off-shoulder fuchsia pink metallic gown are to be blamed. Making fans go weak in the knees with her super hot magazine shoot, Kiara stunned in the fuchsia pink metallic gown with a glamorous rope braid and we can't take our eyes off.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show Kiara putting her sartorial foot forward in an off-shoulder number. The pictures feature the diva donning a draped gown in handwoven metallic textile.

The floor length fuchsia pink structured gown was made of mesh fabric and glittering stripes covered the entire length of it. Pulling off a sleek appearance, Kiara opted for a slicked-back hair look while flaunting a rope braid and accessorised her look only with a set of golden bracelets.

 

Kiara Advani in pink metallic gown  (Elevate Promotions)
Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kiara set the Internet on fire.

 

Kiara Advani in pink metallic gown   (Elevate Promotions)
The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label that boasts of a new and inimitable couture language, light-weight clothing with voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. The metallic gown originally costs 1,75,000 on the designer website.

 

Kiara Advani's pink metallic gown from Amit Aggarwal  (amitaggarwal.com)

 

Kiara Advani was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Edward Lalrempuia.

 

