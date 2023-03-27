Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra slay in casuals as they visit Manish Malhotra

Newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and actor Parineeti Chopra visited Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra last night. The paparazzi clicked the three stars outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. They chose comfy and stylish casual outfits for the occasion. While Kiara wore a lavender printed coordinated blouse and pants set, Sidharth complemented her in a black and white baggy top and pants combination. Meanwhile, Parineeti stunned in a figure-hugging black dress fit for casual dates or chilling at home on weekends.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's house

The paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the trio soon made it online and showed them happily posing for the paparazzi outside Manish's house before stepping inside. While Kiara and Sidharth drove together to the designer's house, Parineeti joined later. Fans loved Kiara and Sidharth's joined outing and showered the couple with compliments. One commented on the video, "Mr and Mrs Malhotra." Another wrote, "Watching Sid driving after long time." Check out the snippets below.

Regarding Kiara Advani's outfit, she chose a lavender-coloured cropped blouse and matching pants set featuring yellow floral patterns. While the top has a wide neckline, puffy half-length sleeves, corseted bodice, boning on the front and an asymmetric cropped hem, the pants feature a mid-rise waist, flared hem and a figure-skimming fit. She completed the look with no makeup, dewy skin, printed neon green flats, a top-handle mini bag, and open locks.

Sidharth complemented her in a baggy white printed top from Gucci featuring half-length sleeves and an oversized silhouette. He completed the outfit with black cargo pants, high-top sneakers, and a centre-parted hairdo.

In the end, Parineeti Chopra chose a one-shoulder figure-hugging black midi dress for visiting Manish Malhotra. It features full-length bell sleeves, midi hem length, and a fitted silhouette. A pair of black high heels, open wavy locks, a printed tote bag, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

