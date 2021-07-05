Kim Kardashian in mini vinyl dress has her Dolce Vita moment at Trevi Fountain

Kim Kardashian is having the time of her life during her Rome holiday, where she has been flaunting her show-stopping looks. From wearing the see-through dress for her Vatican visit to the racy all-white ensemble for a shoot on the Spanish Steps, Kim has been giving us incredible sartorial moments. She slipped into a vinyl Dolce & Gabbana dress for her latest look and had her own Dolce Vita moment.

Today, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping ensemble she wore to enjoy her dinner at some eatery before taking a nighttime stroll to the Trevi Fountain. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a stunning mini bodycon Dolce & Gabbana dress. She captioned the post, “Tortoise Shell at the Trevi.”

Kim wore a vinyl leopard print dress for the nighttime stroll and looked nothing short of flawless. The vintage ensemble is from the 1995 D&G collection and is called the tortoiseshell vinyl mini dress. The star wore a strapless version of the glossy look that featured black straps on the sweetheart neckline and the hem.

Kim’s vintage ensemble hugged her jaw-dropping curves, and the bustier-style torso gave it a glam outlook. She wore the mini vinyl dress with strappy gladiator pumps and a tiny clutch matching the outfit.

Kim styled her luscious locks by tying them in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired top bun with a few strands of hair hanging loose to sculpt her face nicely. She rounded it all off with animal print nails, retro sunglasses and a dewy make-up look with a nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the eyelashes, highlighted face and lots of bronzer.

On the personal front, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after seven years of marriage. The couple has four kids together North West, Psalm West, Chicago West, and Saint West.

