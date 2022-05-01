Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner look is all about glamour, new pics are proof

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple last night as they attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner. The reality TV show star and the Saturday Night Live comedian arrived at the occasion dressed in their best looks and brought all the glamour to the star-studded night. While Kim chose a silver gown from her favourite Balenciaga, Pete complemented his girlfriend in a black pantsuit set. The couple attended the dinner hand in hand and even posed together at the gala. And undoubtedly, the pictures are now viral.

On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to post pictures with her beau Pete from the White House Correspondents' Dinner held on Saturday night. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star captioned the post, "White House din din." The post shows the couple holding hands and serving poses in their hotel lobby or lounging on a couch. One photo also gave a full glimpse at Kim's Balenciaga dress, and to say it is impressive would be an understatement. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra or Kim Kardashian, who wore the daring Balenciaga dress better?)

Check out Kim's post below:

Kim's love affair with Balenciaga creations has given the fashion world several iconic moments, and this latest look also stars in the list. The star chose a sleeveless silver embellished gown with a turtle neckline, fitted bodice, cinched waist, mermaid fall, and a long floor-sweeping train. The body-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated Kim's figure.

Kim accessorised her silver gown with minimal jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, including diamond earrings and rings. In the end, Kim chose strappy heels, open hip-grazing tresses styled in long wet beach waves, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing face, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

US comedian Pete Davidson and television personality Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Association gala. (AFP)

Pete complemented Kim in a black velvet blazer teamed with matching pants, a crisp white shirt, a black satin tie, and black and white lace-up sneakers.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner also saw Trevor Noah, Brooke Shields and Caitlyn Jenner in attendance. Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2022 and became legally single in March 2022. She has four children, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2) with Kanye.