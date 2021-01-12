IND USA
Kim Sharma rocks bikini looks at BTown's favourite holiday destination, Maldives

Kim Sharma gives a glimpse of her extended Maldives vacay as she lounges in a sexy black bikini or a glitzy golden beach wear and the holiday vibes are hitting us hard this weekday. Check other smoking hot looks of the diva inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Kim Sharma rocks sultry bikini looks at Bollywood’s favourite holiday destination, Maldives(Instagram/kimsharmaofficial)

From leopard prints to glitzy beach wear and recently a sultry black bikini, Mohabbatein-fame Kim Sharma is setting the Internet ablaze with her sizzling looks during her stay at Bollywood's favourite holiday destination, Maldives. Giving a glimpse of her extended vacation at the island nation, Kim’s pictures while lounging in different beach wears exude major holiday vibes that are hitting us hard this weekday.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva flooded the Internet with her smoking hot looks and fans can’t keep calm. Recently, the actor shared a picture donning a black one-shoulder bikini as she soaked in the sun.

Flaunting her bikini body, Kim accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and pulled back her hair in a half-bun. She had captioned the picture, “Shady #sunday (sic)” and music composer Vishal Dadlani was quick to respond, “Jawbreaker? (sic).”

In another picture, Kim added a pop of colour in a trendy thigh-high dress with multi-coloured prints and a plunging neckline. The dress was cinched at the waist by a drawstring that flaunted a feminine silhouette.

Our favourite look of the 40-year-old star is in a metallic off-shoulder bikini that is enough to make jaws drop. Wearing a dab of red lipstick, Kim amped up the hotness quotient.

Accessorising her look with a golden-tinted pair of sunglasses, Kim pulled back her mid-parted hair in a low ponytail and held onto a fish-shaped juice glass as she posed for the camera.

The diva wrapped up 2020 in a leopard print bikini that flaunted her waistline and the cool piercing on her navel. Pulling back her hair in a top knot, Kim wore a coral red lipstick shade to add a pop of colour.

Check other bikini looks of Kim Sharma from Maldives here:

Kim Sharma has been staying at a private beach resort at the Maldives and her regular updates from the island nation are enough to make netizens go weak in the knees. What do you think of her beach looks?

