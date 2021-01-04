Ishaan Khatter adds to Maldives diary with exotic video of ‘muse’ Ananya Panday, sunsets and dolphins

travel

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:10 IST

From twinning in classic boater hats with elegant ribbon trims to watching the last sunset of 2020 by the beachside and ringing in the New Year 2021 together at a private pool resort, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s indulgent escape to the Maldives has poked our travel bug and how. Though the Khaali Peeli stars have now wrapped up their exotic vacay and returned to India, Ishaan recently shared a video of his “first proper holiday” that was enough to set the Internet on fire.

Making us crave for a similar getaway, Ishaan chanelled his inner cinematographer and director as he prepped the video which features him nailing a headstand by the sunset, spotting dolphins and more. The video opens to a picturesque sunset by the beachside followed by a drone camera view or aerial view of the island nation.

We see Ananya and Ishaan hitting the beach next, indulging in some scrumptious food platters at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and even enjoying a ride on a seaplane. The video goes on to show dolphins popping out of the ocean waves and Ananya enjoying the view with hair floating in the sea breese before Ishaan excitedly nails a headstand on the wet stand.

The video ended with romantic shots of the moon in the sky and moonlight glistening on the ocean waters. Ishaan shared in the caption, “New year, new energy Cut a montage from my first proper ‘holiday’. Shot, graded and edited on iPhone 12pro by me (with some help muse and additional videography: @ananyapanday) ‘Icy Violence’ by @sadnightdynamite (sic).”

Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas. It is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life.

From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings. The underwater hotels and overwater private bungalows makes Maldives nothing short of a paradise and we can’t wait to tick it off our bucket list.

