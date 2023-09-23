The Prada Spring 2024 show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week was aptly dubbed as “Haze” with a series of ethereal, windswept dresses, shades of muted pastels shifted and bright satin mules, either flats or with small triangular heels but the main event was the appearance of brand ambassadors Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki of K-Pop group Enhypen, who turned Milan streets into catwalk in Prada outfits from fall 2023 menswear collection paired with 3D hand-stitched shoes. Sitting front-row, the global sensations took their own spin on the jacket as they attended the Prada Spring 2024 fashion show on Thursday in Milan.

K-Pop group Enhypen turn Milan streets into catwalk in Prada outfits, 3D hand-stitched shoes (Photo by Twitter/MTV)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The viral pictures and videos from the event as well as the after party have taken the Internet by storm, serving as a treat for fans or Engene's fashion sore eyes in neutral fall-centric colour palette. The sartorially high pictures and videos feature Ni-Ki, Jake and Jungwon in all-black attires that served effortlessly dapper looks with belted blazer and tank top, Jay too went all black but added a hint of colour with an olive green and orange bomber jacket, Sunghoon wooed in a white tee tucked inside a pair of black trousers and layered with a breathtaking rich brown semi-formal jacket, Sunoo dazzled in a brown sweater featuring a peekaboo sharp lapel collar while Heeseung opted for a cream coat with bright green colour-blocking border detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from twinning in variations of black pleated trousers, the “Bite Me” singers completed their attire with the same Prada Diapason brushed leather lace-up shoes in either all-black or black and burnt sienna colours. Made with shiny black leather uppers, the footwear came with thick rubber soles fitted with sturdy lug tread and created a 3D silhouette that featured lace-up closures and structural lips along with the brand’s logo embossed on the rubber lip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stitched entirely by hand and including non-slip patterned tread along with screen-printed logo detailing on the uppers in white, the sneakers reportedly retail for $1,270. From chatting and hanging out with Miuccia Prada —Prada’s head designer and founder of its subsidiary, Miu Miu - the seven singers were also seen bonding with fellow Prada brand ambassadors including Hunter Schafer, Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Scarlette Johannson at the grand event's after party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other celebrities spotted at the event included Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Jaden Smith, Christina Ricci, TWICE’s Sana, Ayo Edebiri, Rosalia, Amanda Gorman, Diana Silvers, Camille Rowe, Win Metawin and more. The Enhypen singers were named the newest global ambassadors of Prada in June this year, joining a long list of K-pop ambassadors for high-fashion brands.