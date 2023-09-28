Taking his charismatic stage presence and his warm and friendly personality to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, South Korean-American singer and a member of the popular South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, Joshua Hong attended Italian luxury fashion house Marni's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in bold checkered style while being nearly mobbed by fans and reporters who were eagerly awaiting his arrival at the venue's entrance. Sending fans into frenzy, the K-pop idol was seen bonding with American singer-songwriter and dancer Usher at the fashion show and CARATs can't help but speculate an upcoming collaboration between the two.

K-pop idol Joshua Hong goes bold at Paris Fashion Week in Marni’s signature checks (Photo by Twitter/svtcontents)

The pictures and videos trending online from the event feature Joshua in an eye-catching monochromatic ensemble, donning a crisp white shirt with small black polka dots adding a playful and stylish touch to the outfit. Tucked inside a pair of baggy black trousers for a polished appearance and cohesive look, the shirt was layered with a black blazer that came with a subtle checked pattern and complemented the polka dots to add visual interest.

The fitting tailored blazer made for a modern look and was further layered with a long black and white checkered coat which were larger in size but coordinated with the blazer's pattern. The knee-length coat gave a sophisticated and stylish appearance and Joshua choose a pair of black leather shoes to complete the outfit as the black footwear tied in with the dark elements of the ensemble and maintained a well-put-together look.

Ensuring that his hair was well-groomed and neatly trimmed to enhance the overall polished appearance, Joshua pulled off the unique and stylish outfit with confidence as he balanced patterns and colours effectively. Want to recreate this look? Sweat not as you too can opt for this sophisticated choice for a variety of semi-formal and formal occasions, such as evening events or stylish dinners.

