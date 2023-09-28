Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / K-pop idol Joshua Hong goes bold at Paris Fashion Week in Marni’s signature checks

K-pop idol Joshua Hong goes bold at Paris Fashion Week in Marni’s signature checks

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 10:28 AM IST

Paris Fashion Week: Nearly mobbed by fans, SEVENTEEN's Joshua arrives at Marni SS24 show in bold checkered style, waste-free knitwear | Viral pictures, videos

Taking his charismatic stage presence and his warm and friendly personality to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, South Korean-American singer and a member of the popular South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, Joshua Hong attended Italian luxury fashion house Marni's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in bold checkered style while being nearly mobbed by fans and reporters who were eagerly awaiting his arrival at the venue's entrance. Sending fans into frenzy, the K-pop idol was seen bonding with American singer-songwriter and dancer Usher at the fashion show and CARATs can't help but speculate an upcoming collaboration between the two.

K-pop idol Joshua Hong goes bold at Paris Fashion Week in Marni’s signature checks (Photo by Twitter/svtcontents)

The pictures and videos trending online from the event feature Joshua in an eye-catching monochromatic ensemble, donning a crisp white shirt with small black polka dots adding a playful and stylish touch to the outfit. Tucked inside a pair of baggy black trousers for a polished appearance and cohesive look, the shirt was layered with a black blazer that came with a subtle checked pattern and complemented the polka dots to add visual interest.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The fitting tailored blazer made for a modern look and was further layered with a long black and white checkered coat which were larger in size but coordinated with the blazer's pattern. The knee-length coat gave a sophisticated and stylish appearance and Joshua choose a pair of black leather shoes to complete the outfit as the black footwear tied in with the dark elements of the ensemble and maintained a well-put-together look.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ensuring that his hair was well-groomed and neatly trimmed to enhance the overall polished appearance, Joshua pulled off the unique and stylish outfit with confidence as he balanced patterns and colours effectively. Want to recreate this look? Sweat not as you too can opt for this sophisticated choice for a variety of semi-formal and formal occasions, such as evening events or stylish dinners.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
k-pop paris paris fashion week fashion trends fashion luxury menswear
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP