If the recent violent heist of French label Balmain's spring-summer 2024 collection was not enough drama to bring outsized attention at their show during Paris Fashion Week, Chinese singer and South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN's The8 aka Xu Minghao sealed the deal with his sizzling appearance in a see-through and shiny all black look with blonde hair. The ultra-bling glittering and exuberant event was held near the Eiffel Tower that saw models in unabashed primary colours, shiny vinyl-style materials, elaborate flower arrangements, razor-sharp heels, rose-print tops, mini-skirts, demure smoking jackets, little black dresses and a selection of polka-dot outfits but it was The8 who, in his combination of timeless elegance and rebellious attitude with see-through shirt and black nail paint, stole all the limelight as the main event. SEVENTEEN's The8 aka Xu Minghao turns main slayer in see-through shirt, bling coat at Balmain show in Paris Fashion Week (Photo by Twitter/miwon17_)

The viral pictures and videos from the show instantly took the Internet by storm and CARATs, or as SEVENTEEN's fandom is known, could not contain their excitement on being treated to the haute couture extravagance. The pictures and videos feature The8 looking smoking hot in a black shirt that turned see-through on its way down his torso for a sleek monochromatic look and was tucked inside a pair of black bell-bottom pants that fit well at the waist before flaring out dramatically below the knee, creating a distinctive silhouette.

Acing a stylish and sophisticated look with a touch of glamour, the all-black outfit was layered with a well-fitted black blazer featuring bling or embellishments in white chequered stripes and black and white tassles at the sleeves to make the blazer stand out with a bold yet modern and classic cut. The attire set well with his striking blonde hair colour which The8 revealed ahead of SEVENTEEN's performances in Japan earlier this month.

Completing his attire with a pair of black footwear, The8 flaunted his signature black nail paint and accessorised his look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Taking to his social media handle later, The8 captioned the pictures with a black heart and the Internet went into a meltdown.

Paris Fashion Week kickstarted on Monday and will be running till October 3 with 107 brands in the official lineup but 10 days ahead of the SS24 show, Balmain suffered robbery with dozens of its outfits stolen and creative director Olivier Rousteing rushing to address the panic.

