Kanika Dhillon's house-warming party was a star-studded affair in Mumbai a day back. Ringing into the weekend in style, the A-listers of Bollywood and fashion fraternity dropped by to congratulate Kanika and celebrate the special day with her. From Huma Qureshi to Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia, the party was star-studded. The actors posed patiently for the paparazzi outside as they got clicked in their best attires. While giving us all kinds of fashion inspo for the day, the actors also set the bar for the weekend fashion game high. here's what the stars wore to Kanika Dhillon's house-warming party.

Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi and others attend Kanika Dhillon's house-warming party | Watch(HT Photos/ Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi looked stunning as always as she decked up in a blue and white co-ord set with an ethnic touch. The ensemble featured a blue bralette with a blue kurta featuring full sleeves and quirky patterns in shades of white. She further teamed it with a matching pair of ethnic trousers. In black sleek heels, open tresses in wavy curls and dewy makeup, Huma aced the house-warming party look to perfection.

Huma posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, kept it minimal, chic and stylish in a bright blue co-ord set. She decked up in a blue corset cropped top with sleeveless details and a square neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of matching blue trousers with wide legs. In white sneakers, Kriti completed her look. The actor accessorised her look in a neck chain and wore her tresses open with a middle part. Sporting her brightest smile, Kriti posed for the cameras and gave us major fashion inspo.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a dream in an all-black ensemble. The actor also opted for a corset cropped top and pair of matching black trousers. She added the touch of bling to her look with a statement gold chain around her waist. In black pumps, open tresses, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Tamannaah looked mesmerising.

Taapsee Pannu brought ethnic glam to the party in a grey saree featuring black stripes and a black laced blouse. She posed with Kanika for the cameras.

Which look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

