Kriti Sanon in black bustier and skirt closes Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week for Tarun Tahiliani: Check out pics

Actor Kriti Sanon turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022. The designer and actor duo closed the Day 4 of fashion week with a bang and magical moments. Kriti brought her sultry elegance to the ramp as she strutted in a black embellished bustier and skirt set from the designer's latest Luxury Pret collection. Pictures and videos of the actor are going viral on social media. Her fans are also swooning over the star's show-stopping look.

On Saturday night, Kriti Sanon walked on Day 4 of LFW 2022 for designer Tarun Tahiliani. The official Instagram handles of FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week posted snippets from the show that displayed Kriti's breathtaking look. Scroll ahead to see some moments from Kriti's ramp walk in the shimmering black ensemble.

Kriti's showstopper ensemble features a strapless black bustier with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It features structured draping all over, sheer panelling, asymmetric hemline, shimmering embellishments, and a bodycon silhouette. A matching textured dupatta came attached on the back of the bustier, which the actor draped on her arms.

Kriti wore the bustier with a bodycon skirt that had a mermaid-like silhouette, floor-grazing train, shimmering embellishments, a sheer panel on the side, and a high-rise waistline. She rounded off the look with dangling layered earrings adorned with gemstones and matching stilettos.

In the end, Kriti opted for a back-swept and wet hair look, nude pink lip shade, flowing skin, winged eyeliner, kohl-adorned eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, sharp contouring and blushed cheeks to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, according to the Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week, Tarun Tahilian's latest collection is a "new take on the future generation that is confident, experimental, has fashion in its roots and values avant-garde design." The page also explained the ideology behind the collection, "Luxury Pret is a beautiful expression of modern India and is global at the same time. It shows the amalgamation of modern and traditional silhouettes as well as drapes with technology and aerodynamics."

