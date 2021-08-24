Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kriti Sanon is an enchanting bride in traditional red Manish Malhotra lehenga, see all pics
fashion

Kriti Sanon is an enchanting bride in traditional red Manish Malhotra lehenga, see all pics

Kriti Sanon turns into a beautiful bride in a traditional red Manish Malhotra lehenga for the designer's latest Nooraniyat - The Bridal Edit collection. She looked enchanting in the exquisite ensemble.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Kriti Sanon is an enchanting bride in traditional red Manish Malhotra lehenga, see all pics(Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)

Wedding season is just a few months away, and if you are looking for inspiration, let Kriti Sanon's photoshoot for Manish Malhotra's bridal edit be your saviour. White and blush pink hues may be the IT trend for brides, but nothing beats the age-old traditional red look. And Kriti's exquisite charm and enchanting beauty in a heavily embroidered lehenga set from the designer's latest Nooraniyat - The Bridal Edit collection for the India Couture Week 2021 will prove the same to you.

Kriti Sanon turned into the perfect bridal muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection. The pictures of her wearing a traditional red lehenga set were released by the designer last night. It created quite a stir on social media.

Kriti's lehenga symbolised the sacred continuity of traditional zardosi work across generations while also mixing modern elements, the designer's Instagram page said. Her look will surely convince you to pick a red bridal lehenga for your wedding. Scroll down to see the pictures.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of ‘Chubby Sanon’s’ workout to lose 15kgs after Mimi

Kriti Sanon chose a half-sleeve cropped blouse featuring an intricately cut-out plunging neckline, heavy zardosi work and shell embellishments on the hemline. The sleeves were also similarly embellished with heavy details.

The Mimi actor teamed the blouse with a beautiful lehenga that carried hand-embroidered zardosi work in floral patterns and sequinned work. It perfectly amalgamated the emotions of a modern bride with traditional weaves and textiles.

Kriti wore the lehenga set with a floor-sweeping sheer red dupatta, embroidered with zardosi work on the borders. It was draped elegantly on her middle-parted sleek hairdo.

Kriti accessorised the bridal look with floral bracelets, red bangles, kaleera, a mang tikka, matching earrings, a nath, and a traditional heavy choker necklace. Glowing skin, red lip shade, subtle eye make-up, red bindis adorned over her eyebrows reminiscent of the East-Indian bride, and mascara-laden lashes completed Kriti's glam.

What do you think of Kriti's bridal look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon manish malhotra manish malhotra lehenga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Pics: Shweta in silk crop top and asymmetric skirt casts spell in new shoot

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan in ivory brocade suit is queen of elegant sartorial choice

Pregnant Neha Dhupia twirls into our hearts in 30k Rajasthani print anarkali

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP