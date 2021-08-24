Kriti Sanon is an enchanting bride in traditional red Manish Malhotra lehenga, see all pics

Wedding season is just a few months away, and if you are looking for inspiration, let Kriti Sanon's photoshoot for Manish Malhotra's bridal edit be your saviour. White and blush pink hues may be the IT trend for brides, but nothing beats the age-old traditional red look. And Kriti's exquisite charm and enchanting beauty in a heavily embroidered lehenga set from the designer's latest Nooraniyat - The Bridal Edit collection for the India Couture Week 2021 will prove the same to you.

Kriti Sanon turned into the perfect bridal muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection. The pictures of her wearing a traditional red lehenga set were released by the designer last night. It created quite a stir on social media.

Kriti's lehenga symbolised the sacred continuity of traditional zardosi work across generations while also mixing modern elements, the designer's Instagram page said. Her look will surely convince you to pick a red bridal lehenga for your wedding. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Kriti Sanon chose a half-sleeve cropped blouse featuring an intricately cut-out plunging neckline, heavy zardosi work and shell embellishments on the hemline. The sleeves were also similarly embellished with heavy details.

The Mimi actor teamed the blouse with a beautiful lehenga that carried hand-embroidered zardosi work in floral patterns and sequinned work. It perfectly amalgamated the emotions of a modern bride with traditional weaves and textiles.

Kriti wore the lehenga set with a floor-sweeping sheer red dupatta, embroidered with zardosi work on the borders. It was draped elegantly on her middle-parted sleek hairdo.

Kriti accessorised the bridal look with floral bracelets, red bangles, kaleera, a mang tikka, matching earrings, a nath, and a traditional heavy choker necklace. Glowing skin, red lip shade, subtle eye make-up, red bindis adorned over her eyebrows reminiscent of the East-Indian bride, and mascara-laden lashes completed Kriti's glam.

