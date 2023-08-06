Kriti Sanon keeps it casual as she nails airport fashion in a Gen Z-approved fit with sister Nupur Sanon. Watch

When it comes to their off-duty looks, all your favourite celebrities keep up with the Gen Z style trends - whether spending a day out in the city or choosing their airport-ready fits. Kriti Sanon is one of them. The star rocked the Gen Z-approved crew sock style statement with a comfy athleisure ensemble as she returned to Mumbai with her sister Nupur Sanon. Scroll through to see how she elevated her travel attire, serving a steal-worthy look.

Kriti Sanon and her sister at the airport

Kriti Sanon, with her sister Nupur Sanon, clicked at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon at the airport in Mumbai today. The video shows Kriti and Nupur walking towards their car while greeting the paps. While Nupur complemented her sister in a black tee, tights, patterned jacket, and chunky sneakers, Kriti slayed the casual-chic sartorial statement in an oversized jumper, fitted pants, and sneakers. See the video and pictures inside.

Kriti's jumper in a light blue shade features a round neckline, an oversized fitting, full-length sleeves, side slits, a frayed design on the hem, droopy sleeves, and inside-out stitching. The black bottoms feature a figure-hugging silhouette and a high-rise waist. She styled the ensemble with a racerback sports bra, a sleek gold chain, hoop earrings, futuristic tinted sunglasses, a centre-parted sleek hairdo, glossy pink lips, and glowing skin.

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Kriti chose white chunky sneakers from Celine and white crew socks with multi-coloured strips to give the airport look a finishing touch. While socks were never an accessory, showing them off as a part of your outfits has become the latest fad. This little extra has proven to be an easy way to elevate the OOTD. Like Kriti, who upgraded her simple top and leggings by throwing on a pair of crew socks to add an extra detail that feels fashion-forward and fun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in the upcoming film The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, Ganapath with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, and Do Patti with Kajol.

