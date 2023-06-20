Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jun 20, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Remember Kriti Sanon's Ramayana hand-embroidered shawl she wore for the Adipurush promotions? The star wore it for Adipurush promotions. See its cost.

Actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently-released film, Adipurush, at the box office, despite facing backlash. The film's promotions saw Kriti elevate her promotions fashion game up by a notch, as she slayed the mythological ethnic style statement in sarees, anarkalis and designer lehengas. One look that stood out for us featured the star in a cream-coloured anarkali styled with a beauteous shawl. It featured hand-embroidered scenes inspired by Ramayana. A new video of Kriti sharing its details surfaced on social media recently. Keep scrolling to check it out and find out its price.

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana-inspired hand-weaved Pashmina shawl for Adipurush promotions is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh. (Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's Ramayana-inspired hand-weaved Pashmina shawl for Adipurush promotions is worth 11 lakh. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Kriti Sanon elevates her magical Adipurush promotions look with shawl inspired by Ayodhya Tales)

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana shawl decoded

Kriti Sanon's stylist shared a video of the actor talking about the piece on Instagram with the caption, "She is an epitome of grace and age-old beauty that is complemented with this shawl." The hand-weaved Pashmina shawl, which Kriti draped around her shoulders, comes adorned in intricately woven patterns in a rainbow of colours. Kriti says in the clip, "Indian weavers have taken above 6,000 hours to hand-weave this. Aur yeh bahut hi sundar tareeke se inhone Ramayan ke kuch portion dikhaye hai shawl pe [You can see how they have shown some scenes of Ramayana on the shawl]." Watch the video to see Kriti explaining more details about the piece.

The price of Kriti Sanon's Ramayana shawl

The shawl is from the shelves of the Delhi-based clothing label, Shaza. It is called the Ayodhya Tales Pashmina Shawl and is available on the brand's website. It is worth a whopping 11,00,000.

The price of the Ramayana-inspired shawl Kriti Sanon wore for Adipurush promotions. (shaza.in)
The price of the Ramayana-inspired shawl Kriti Sanon wore for Adipurush promotions. (shaza.in)

Kriti Sanon's Ramayana's inspired promotional look

Kriti styled the Pashmina shawl with a gorgeous anarkali set featuring a cream-coloured anarkali kurta and lehenga. While the anarkali has a plunge neck, full-length sleeves, and Kalamakri-embroidered gota patti borders, the skirt has a similar embroidered pattern and a layered ghera. A choker necklace, jhumkis, bracelets, a hair accessory, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon adipurush ramayana ayodhya + 2 more
kriti sanon adipurush ramayana ayodhya + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out