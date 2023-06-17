Kriti Sanon at Adipurush screening makes heads turn in grey saree and statement blouse. Check out pics and video

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night for the screening of Om Raut's much-anticipated Adipurush. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, who star in the film, also attended the premiere with their families. While Kriti came with her sister, mom and dad, Saif took his two sons - Taimur and Jeh - to the screening. Kriti's traditional look in the pictures shared by the paparazzi caught our attention. The star made heads turn in a grey saree and statement blouse. Kriti Sanon at Adipurush screening makes heads turn in grey saree and statement blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon at the Adipurush Screening

Paparazzi videos and pictures show Kriti Sanon arriving at the Adipurush screening in a grey saree and a matching blouse. It also showed Kriti posing with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and their family members. She also greeted the media and asked them to watch Adipurush. A paparazzi page shared her video with the caption, "Jai shree Ram Kriti ji. She looks stunning in her saree look, does she not? Love it!!" Scroll through to check out the snippets below and read our download.

Kriti Sanon's saree look decoded

Kriti's chiffon silk saree comes in a grey shade adorned with embellished gold gota patti embroidery on the borders and Kalamkari-inspired patterns in multiple tints, including red, orange, blue, peach, green, brown and more hues. She wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders elegantly and neatly pleating the saree on the front.

Kriti Sanon attends Adipurush screening in a grey saree and statement blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti wore a semi-sheer grey-coloured blouse with the six yards. It features embellished gold gota patti borders, intricate brocade embroidery, lace trims on the neck, a fitted silhouette, and a décolletage-flaunting plunge neckline.

Kriti accessorised the ethnic look with embellished juttis, hoop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, pink-hued eye shadow, matching lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes. A centre-parted sleek bun gave the finishing touch.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is director Om Raut's contemporary take on the epic Ramayana. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Prabhas, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh.