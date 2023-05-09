Kriti Sanon creates magic in elegant saree for Adipurush trailer launch, fans have goosebumps looking at her pics

After a stellar trailer preview event for fans in Hyderabad, Kriti Sanon travelled to Mumbai with Prabhas to attend the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Adipurush. Kriti chose a gorgeous, dreamy pristine white and gold saree for the occasion, custom designed especially for her. Fans loved the six yards of wonder on the actor and showered her with compliments. Some had goosebumps, and others called her 'Perfect Sita'. See the picture and read our download on the traditional look below. Kriti Sanon creates magic in elegant saree for Adipurush trailer launch with Prabhas. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's ethnic look for Adipurush trailer launch

On Tuesday, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the makers of Adipurush launched the film's trailer. Kriti's stylist, Sukriti Grover, took to Instagram to share Kriti's ethereal look for attending the event. The star draped herself in an elegant white and gold-hued six yards of wonder, custom-designed by master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She created magic in the beautiful saree, styled with minimal jewellery and makeup. Check out the picture below.

Kriti's white silk saree comes adorned with beautifully crafted gota patti embroidered in gold and pink threadwork, a broad bronze gold border on the pally, and gold brocade work in petal-shaped patterns on the hem. She teamed the six yards with a heavily-embellished gold and pink-hued blouse featuring a round neckline.

Kriti traditionally wore the saree, with pleats on the front and allowing the pallu to fall from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping style. She draped a matching embroidered dupatta on the other shoulder to complete the ensemble.

Kriti chose minimal, statement jewellery pieces, including dainty earrings, statement rings, and ornate gold bangles to accessorise the saree. Lastly, a centre-parted bun adorned with white rose gajra, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, a dainty bindi, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and darkened brows gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, fans loved Kriti's dreamy custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look. They showered her with compliments in the comments section. A few fans commented they had "goosebumps" looking at the pictures. One wrote, "Perfect Sita." Another remarked, "No nazar [evil eye] on her." Some netizens wrote "heavenly" and "beautiful".