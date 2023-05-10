Kriti Sanon's custom saree for Adipurush event is inspired by 'purity of Sita', has 24-carat gold print. Details inside

Actor Kriti Sanon attended the trailer launch event for her, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Adipurush, yesterday. Kriti chose a bespoke double-draped saree for the occasion, custom-made by master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The star's white, gold and red-hued saree took inspiration from the purity of Sita (Kriti plays Sita in Adipurush) and boasts of intricate work done with tamba [copper] and 24-carat gold. Keep scrolling to read all the details that created Kriti's elegant traditional look. Kriti Sanon wore a double-drape, custom-designed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for Adipurush trailer launch. (Instagram)

All about Kriti Sanon's custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

On Tuesday, the official Instagram page of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared pictures of Kriti Sanon dressed in their custom-designed white and gold saree, which she wore to the Adipurush trailer launch event. They shared all the intricate design details of the six yards and wowed netizens. According to their post, Kriti's double-drape vintage Kerala cotton saree features a 24-carat gold Khadi block print, and her blouse came decked in tamba [copper] tikki flowers and emeralds. Read more details about the ensemble below.

According to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, they used pure fabrics for Kriti's saree because it had to depict the 'purity of Sita'. They wrote, "It is about revival, it's about Sita, it's about being classic. The look was all about using pure fabrics because it's about the purity of Sita. Kriti embodied it to perfection!"

They added, “Kriti Sanon is a vision in a double-drape saree featuring a mix of off-white khadi saree with a zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton saree with 24-carat gold Khadi block print. The combination of the two sarees with red highlights on the border and the intricate detailing of the mustard Farisha resham blouse with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds.”

Meanwhile, Kriti draped the cotton saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a floor-grazing style. She placed a pleated matching saree on the other shoulder and paired the double-drape six yards with a mustard Farisha resham blouse.

Lastly, Kriti accessorised the beauteous outfit with earrings, ornate gold bangles, and statement rings. A centre-parted white-rose gajra-adorned low bun, minimal makeup, and a dainty bindi gave the finishing touch.