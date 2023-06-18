Kriti Sanon mesmerises as an ethereal princess in a stunning pastel pink embroidered lehenga. Check out her glam pics

Kriti Sanon is creating a buzz on social media, not just for her latest movie "Adipurush," but also for her stunning ethnic looks. Each of her appearances, be it in a brown saree or a gorgeous anarkali suit, sets new fashion goals. As the summer wedding season arrives, Kriti's Instagram diaries become a fashion treasure trove, inspiring fashion enthusiasts. Her latest look in a pastel pink lehenga transports us to a fairyland, as she exudes an absolute princess-like charm. It's impossible to look away from her captivating presence. Get ready to take some fashion notes as Kriti Sanon continues to dazzle with her impeccable sense of style. (Also read: Kriti Sanon at Adipurush screening makes heads turn in grey saree and statement blouse. Check out pics and video )

Kriti Sanon stuns in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga

Kriti Sanon dazzles with her stunning ethnic look in a pastel pink lehenga.(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

Over the weekend, Kriti's fashion stylist Sukriti Grover pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the actress's latest look through stunning pictures shared on Instagram. Kriti effortlessly exuded an absolute princess vibe, striking graceful poses that caught everyone's attention. The post swiftly went viral on social media, garnering numerous likes and comments from her followers. Let's take a moment to admire her breathtaking appearance and revel in the beauty of her gorgeous look.

Kriti adorned herself in a custom-made outfit by the fashion brand Nachiket Barve. Her stunning lehenga, crafted from pastel pink organza fabric, consisted of a round-neck blouse with 3/4th sleeves, paired with a full-length flared lehenga. The coordinated ensemble was beautifully enhanced with white floral hand embroidery throughout, adding to its allure. Kriti gracefully draped a matching dupatta to complete her ensemble, exuding elegance from head to toe.

Kriti accessorised her look with a multi-layered pearl choker, flower pattern pearl stud earrings, white pearl bangles, and rings, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Assisted by celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti opted for pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. Additionally, with the assistance of hair stylist Aasif Ahmed, Kriti opted for a sleek middle-parted bun hairstyle, providing the perfect finishing touch to her overall look.

