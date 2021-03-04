Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories

Rocking an all-denim outfit is not as easy as one might think. Often, we have seen denim-on-denim outfits gone wrong. But that is not the case with Kriti Sanon. The Luka Chuppi actor is quite comfortable with it and has been known to slay some really fun denim looks. No no, we are not just saying it like that, Kriti's recent pictures from her casual day out are proof.

The actor was recently snapped outside a salon in Juhu wearing a denim romper. She added her own twist to the attire to make it work. The bodycon outfit flaunted Kriti's curves. The romper had a zip in the front centre and two patch pockets as well. The number even had a crop jacket stitched on top that was a piece of the attire but made it stand out. It also featured a distressed hem to give it a more rugged look.

Kriti went with the classic combo of blue and white while opting for her accessories. The actor stepped into a pair of white chunky sneakers for her day out. That was not all, she even carried a white top handle bag from the shelves of the high-end brand Jimmy Choo. The 30-year-old topped off the look with a pair of black sunnies. She chose to step out sans-makeup and flaunt her natural beauty and left her wavy middle-parted hair open.

Kriti Sanon in denim outfit (Varinder Chawla)

Check out some of the other outfits sported by Kriti that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has started shooting of her film Bhediya in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects even include Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do in which she will be seen romancing Rajkummar Rao. Kriti has also completed shooting for Bachchan Pandey. The film has Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles along with her.

