e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Manish Malhotra looks forward to 2021 with ‘fabulous, amazing girls’

Manish Malhotra looks forward to 2021 with ‘fabulous, amazing girls’

The 54-year-old star, Manish Malhotra, hopped on to Instagram and shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 11:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]
On the last day of 2020, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday looks forward to 2021 with “fabulous and amazing girls”.
On the last day of 2020, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday looks forward to 2021 with “fabulous and amazing girls”.(Instagram)
         

On the last day of 2020, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday looks forward to 2021 with “fabulous and amazing girls”.

The 54-year-old star hopped on to Instagram and shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

In the snap, Malhotra is seen sporting all-black ensemble with a printed stoll, while Vaani Kapoor seated next to him looked stunning as she donned a green mini dress with leather boots.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow dress while Jacqueline is smilingly posing sporting a little black dress, Nushrat, too, sported a printed mini white dress as she along with others smilingly posed for the lens.

Malhotra captioned the post as, “Looking at #2021 With the fabulous and amazing girls.. @_vaanikapoor_ @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #friends #love.” With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 31,000 fans liked it within 50 minutes of being posted. Adoring the picture, scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, while many left new year wishes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
What the pandemic year taught us about sports | Watch
What the pandemic year taught us about sports | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In