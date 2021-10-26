Kriti Sanon's bridal look in Vedha Sajjeya song costs 98k, brides-to-be take notes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kriti Sanon's bridal look in the new Hum Do Hamare Do song Vedha Sajjeya is worth ₹98k. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. 
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 03:55 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The new song from Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, Vedha Sajjeya, was released on social media today. The romantic number has already become the talk of the town. However, it is Kriti's wedding lehenga, she wore in the last few seconds of the music video, that caught our eye. The burnt orange ethnic look is for the brides who want to ditch the traditional red colour on their big day. And we love it.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 26, to post several pictures of Kriti's Vedha Sajjeya bridal look. The actor chose a burnt orange lehenga set for the music video and looked absolutely breathtaking in it.

Kriti's ensemble is from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral's clothing label. If you are a bride-to-be and wish to include the attire in your wedding trousseau, we have got you covered. We found the price of the outfit, and it will cost you less than 1 lakh. Scroll ahead to see Kriti's look.

The burnt orange lehenga set featured a sleeveless blouse with a scalloped neckline and straps. The backless blouse came adorned with gold mirror embellishments, thread work, and a tassel back tie.

Kriti wore the blouse with a lehenga decorated with gota patti, scalloped hem, mirror work, and sequinned embroidery. An organza dupatta with similar jewelled embellishments, draped on the head and around Kriti's body like a saree pallu, completed the ensemble.

If you wish to add the lehenga to your wardrobe, we have the price. The Seema Gujral burnt orange gota patti lehenga set is worth 98,000.

The burnt orange gota patti lehenga set.  (seemagujral.com)

Kriti accessorised the outfit with matching bangles, bracelets, rings, gold matha patti, drop earrings, and a heavy traditional necklace. Metallic orange eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, centre-parted bun, mascara-laden lashes, sharp contour, orange lip shade, and glowing skin completed Kriti's beauty picks.

What do you think of Kriti's ensemble?

