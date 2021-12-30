Kriti Sanon's 21k brown pantsuit is power-dressing goals for boss women

Pantsuits have been the ultimate bold, sexy and ever so stylish fashion looks since the lockdown started lifting this year and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's latest viral pictures in them are a lesson in slaying power-dressing goals with boss lady vibes. Giving us a sartorial excuse to make our workwear look oh-so-hot, Kriti was seen raising the heat in a brown pantsuit and we can't help but take fashion cues from the diva.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was seen grabbing the eyeballs with her mesmerizing look. The pictures featured the diva going shirtless and directly donning a brown wool suit waistcoat that came with a sultry V-neck to raise the hotness quotient and button fastening with two side pockets.

The lined waistcoat was teamed with a pair of matching brown wool suit trousers that were made of 100% wool and came with a straight fit. Made in Portugal, the pants sported a zip fly and hook-and-eye fastening, two side pockets, one welt pocket at the back and belt loops.

The two-piece were layered with a matching brown wool suit blazer that too was made in Portugal and of 100% wool. It came with a peak lapel collar, two flap pockets, three-button cuffs and a back vent.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a stylish low bun, Kriti flaunted a pair of gold earrings and further accessorised her look with a stack of golden finger rings from Misho for a muted but classy look. Completing her attire with a pair of heels from Oceedee, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral shade lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kriti set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Know your worth.. And then add Tax #BossLadyVibe (sic)” and punctuated it with brown heart emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Spanish fabrics and clothing company, Massimo Dutti, that boasts of high-end, luxury cashmere and wool products along with accessories and fragrances for women and men from the most urban lines to the more casual. While the blazer originally costs ₹10,990 on its designer website, the pants are worth ₹5,590 and the waistcoat is priced at ₹4,690.

Kriti Sanon's blazer from Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com)

Kriti Sanon's pair of pants from Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com)

Kriti Sanon's waistcoat from Massimo Dutti (massimodutti.com)

Kriti Sanon was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Ghavri and Pratishruti. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood divas.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like Kriti's instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in and recreate sultry styles in pantsuit to serve mesmerizing looks and raise the hotness quotient.

