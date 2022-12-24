Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor walks out of airport in comfy casuals: Pics, video

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor is loved and adored for her sartorial sense of fashion. Kriti loves to slay fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kriti can do both – slay in a sequined six yards of grace, all the while showing us how to keep it comfy in casual in a chic look. Kriti is loved for her fashion statements and the actor’s fashion mantra is simple, short and effective – she believes in merging style and comfort at all times. Kriti's airport fashion is also loved by all. The actor knows how to fly in style while keeping it super comfortable for the journey.

Kriti was photographed in front of Mumbai airport, walking in style, with none other than Shahid Kapoor. Shahid, who knows how to add his personalised touch to his sense of fashion always, won airport fashion yet again with his casual look. Kriti and Shahid walked out of the airport together on Friday and slayed casual fashion goals together. Kriti matched the weather in an oversized black sweatshirt and a pair of black jeans. With her hands in her pockets, the actor walked out while having a casual conversation with Shahid. Kriti teamed her attire with thigh-high black leather boots.

Shahid, on the other hand, complemented Kriti in a contrasting white sweatshirt. He opted for the classic white and denim combo and teamed his sweatshirt with a pair of blue denims. In white sneakers, and a sleek silver neck chain, and an orange cap, Shahid rounded off his airport look for Friday. Check out their pictures and video here:

Shahid and Kriti posed together. (HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she hugged Shahid goodbye before parting. In minimal makeup look, Kriti aced the winter airport fashion in style. The actor decked up in black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.