Kriti Sanon is ready for the weekend in style, in a white bodycon dress

Kriti Sanon is walking into the weekend in style. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to ethnic attires for festive evenings, to showing us how to deck up as the boss lady in a formal pantsuit, Kriti can do it all. Kriti's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and each pf them manages to give us the necessary fashion inspo that we need to plan the day’s attire. Kriti loves slaying fashion goals with every picture that she shares on her social media handles.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon struts her way to red carpet in this stunning ensemble

The actor gave us a sneak peek of her Friday mood as she picked a stunning attire to chill with friends for the weekend. The actor’s TGIF mood reflected in the ensemble that she picked while posing on a couch and walking into the weekend in style. Kriti, for the pictures, decked up in a white bodycon short dress as she posed like a diva on the sofa. The actor’s slip dress featured corset details. The short dress hugged her shape and came with a plunging neckline. Kriti looked outstanding in the ensemble, as she gave us all kinds of fashion inspo for the weekend out with friends. “Who doesn’t like adding a little touch of playfulness to their outfits? I sure do,” Kriti captioned her pictures and gave us a glimpse of her weekend fashion mantra. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in white shoes featuring multicoloured lines. In golden hoop earrings, Kriti completed her look for the day. The actor styled her tresses in straight locks, as she wore them open with a middle part. Kriti opted for a minimal makeup look as she posed for the photoshoot in style. Kriti decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.