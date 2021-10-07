Kubbra Sait, in a 30K ensemble, is ‘ready to Zoom’

Kubbra Sait’s fashion mantra is short and simple – trendy and sharp. The actor, who is often spotted sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile, is loved by her fans for being super fashionable. When it comes to the trendiest of the collections, we trust Kubbra to carry it with ample sass.

Kubbra’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to steal the limelight. Be it a comfy pair of t-shirts and shorts or dressing up like a boss lady in fashionable Western attire, Kubbra can do all of it and add a personalised dash of charm.

On Thursday, Kubbra shared a glimpse of how she got ready for a Zoom call, and the results are stunning. The actor shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile dressed in a red ensemble and we are drooling like anything.

For the photoshoot, Kubbra played muse to designer house Aroka and chose a blazer and a pair of trousers from their wardrobe. The pair of attire, in red satin silk, hugs Kubbra’s curves perfectly and makes her look stunning.

The midriff-baring blazer was accessorised with a satin black belt, while the pair of trousers, of the same print, are loose and comfy, all the while giving major formal vibes.

Take a look at Kubbra’s pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Kubbra left her shoulder-length tresses open in mini curls. She accessorised her look for the day with statement earrings and rings from the house of Equiivalence.

The attire adorned by Kubbra in the pictures is priced at a total of ₹30300 in Aroka’s official website. The blazer is priced at ₹18200 while the pair of trousers are priced at ₹12100. Take a look: Price of Kubbra Sait's attire, in Aroka's official website.(https://aroka.in/) Price of Kubbra Sait's attire, in Aroka's official website.(https://aroka.in/)

The attire adorned by Kubbra in the pictures is priced at a total of ₹30300 in Aroka's official website. The blazer is priced at ₹18200 while the pair of trousers are priced at ₹12100. Take a look:

Kubbra looked stunning in the pictures, in minimal makeup. In dark maroon lip shade, pink eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and drawn eyebrows, Kubbra was ready to make fashion traffic stop and stare. For footwear, she opted for classic red stilettoes.

