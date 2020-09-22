Kubbra Sait takes a break from Twitter: ‘See you post my sanity break’

bollywood

Actor Kubbra Sait is taking a social media detox and has uninstalled Twitter. She was ‘ecstatic’ to share that she has decided to take a ‘sanity break’ for an unspecified period of time and will return to Twitter after that.

“Oh dahlin’ Twitter... I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break... well however long it takes,” she wrote. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali supported her and replied, “Good decision.”

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kubbra opened up about the toxicity of social media and urged everyone to be kind. “I’m saying this probably for the hundredth time that right now we don’t need anything but kindness. Just be good, be responsible. It takes nothing,” she said.

Last month, Kubbra called for the suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account, which was run by her team at the time. Kangana’s team hit back saying, “Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?”

Kubbra clarified that it was ‘not personal’ but stuck to her stand. “This is not personal at all. Team Kangana Ranaut, your handle has been toxic. I unfollowed & reported you too. What I personally ask from you is this: Be kind. Be responsible. I don’t make things personal & I am pretty positive that you won’t either,” she wrote.

Kubbra made her big screen debut with a supporting role in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Ready. She was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Wakaalat From Home, which told the story of a couple getting divorced during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the proceedings being conducted via video conferencing.

