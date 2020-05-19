e-paper
Home / TV / Kubbra Sait's hilarious response to troll who asked her to 'leave India': 'No one can, it is a lockdown'

Kubbra Sait’s hilarious response to troll who asked her to ‘leave India’: ‘No one can, it is a lockdown’

Kubbra Sait replied to a Twitter user who told her that she is free to ‘leave India’. Her response had Karan Kundrra in splits.

tv Updated: May 19, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kubbra Sait hit back at a troll who asked her to ‘leave India’.
Kubbra Sait hit back at a troll who asked her to 'leave India'.
         

Celebrities often get attacked by the troll brigade and it was Kubbra Sait who caught their attention this time. One of them tweeted to her, “Why not leave India?” The actor hit back with, “No one can. It’s a lockdown. Kuch bhi.”

Television actor Karan Kundrra praised Kubbra’s reply and wrote, “Hahah savage.” Another Twitter user came out in support of her and wrote, “Even if you could, why should you? You are as much a citizen with equal fundamental rights as the person asking you.” Another wrote, “That’s such a logical slap, well done.”

 

Kubbra has been critical of the nationwide lockdown, which is currently in its fourth phase. In a recent tweet, she wrote, “The lockdown was to prepare for the healthcare system, so that it doesn’t collapse under pressure. An endless non colourful lockdown till the time a vaccine is found, doesn’t look like an answer.” However, she gave a disclaimer and added, “I’m no expert... this is me thinking and typing aloud over a cup of chai.”

 

Also read: Kubbra Sait spots Sacred Games reference in Paatal Lok, fans call it ‘greatest crossover ever’

Currently, Kubbra is quarantining alone at her home in Mumbai, while her mother and brother Danish Sait are at their house in Bengaluru. In a recent interaction with Fever Network, she emphasised that the lockdown was not a productivity contest.

“The first thing that I learnt is that we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves. When the lockdown happened, everyone was like, ‘Oh, are you not learning a new language?’ or ‘Are you not learning a new skill?’ I slept. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with any of this chaos. I need to sleep,’” she said.

Kubbra was last seen in the recently released web series Illegal, in which she played a woman convicted for multiple murders. The show is streaming on Voot.

