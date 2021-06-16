Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kylie Jenner looks sexy and bold in green bodycon dress for New York City event
fashion

Kylie Jenner looks sexy and bold in green bodycon dress for New York City event

Kylie Jenner is making heads turn in a dual-toned green bodycon dress she wore for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit held in New York City. She shared pictures with Travis Scott on Instagram.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Kylie Jenner looks sexy and bold in green bodycon dress for New York City event(Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, stunned the internet as she shared several pictures of herself dressed in a sensuous forest green bodycon dress today. She wore the ensemble to the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit held in New York City. She attended the occasion with daughter Stormi to offer support to Travis Scott as he was honoured at the benefit.

The 23-year-old make-up mogul, known for her extravagant lifestyle and stunning sartorial picks, shared several pictures of her latest look on Instagram.

She wore a dual-toned body-hugging ensemble that had a full zip closure on the front, a plunging neckline and strappy details. The outfit showed off her trim figure and had textured details all over.

Kylie finished off her look with a pair of see-through green gloves pulled over till her elbows. She also wore clear pointed pumps that had a green sole with the bodycon ensemble. Her lengthy signature nails matched the attire.

ALSO READ: When Ananya Panday channelled Kylie Jenner in pink latex dress worth 4k, pics

The young entrepreneur wore her luscious black locks in tight ringlets, which had a 1920s vibe going on. For her glam, Kylie chose shimmery gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, glossy nude pink lip shade, blush on the cheeks, beaming highlighter on the face and bronzer on her cheekbones.

Kylie’s pictures caused quite the buzz online and amassed several million likes from her fans. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in awe of her look. She even left a comment on the post. She posted fire emojis in the comments section.

Kris Jenner's comment on Kylie's post.

Kylie was in the news recently after an Instagram model alleged that she bullied her. The incident took place during the shoot of a music video. The model, Victoria Vanna, co-starred with Kylie in rapper Tyga’s Ice Cream Man video in 2015. She said that Kylie and her friends bullied her during the shoot. However, later, Kylie firmly denied the allegations and said that the alleged incident never happened.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kylie jenner kendall jenner kim kardashian travis scott kris jenner bodycon dress
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP