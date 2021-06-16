Kylie Jenner looks sexy and bold in green bodycon dress for New York City event

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, stunned the internet as she shared several pictures of herself dressed in a sensuous forest green bodycon dress today. She wore the ensemble to the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit held in New York City. She attended the occasion with daughter Stormi to offer support to Travis Scott as he was honoured at the benefit.

The 23-year-old make-up mogul, known for her extravagant lifestyle and stunning sartorial picks, shared several pictures of her latest look on Instagram.

She wore a dual-toned body-hugging ensemble that had a full zip closure on the front, a plunging neckline and strappy details. The outfit showed off her trim figure and had textured details all over.

Kylie finished off her look with a pair of see-through green gloves pulled over till her elbows. She also wore clear pointed pumps that had a green sole with the bodycon ensemble. Her lengthy signature nails matched the attire.

The young entrepreneur wore her luscious black locks in tight ringlets, which had a 1920s vibe going on. For her glam, Kylie chose shimmery gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, glossy nude pink lip shade, blush on the cheeks, beaming highlighter on the face and bronzer on her cheekbones.

Kylie’s pictures caused quite the buzz online and amassed several million likes from her fans. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in awe of her look. She even left a comment on the post. She posted fire emojis in the comments section.

Kylie was in the news recently after an Instagram model alleged that she bullied her. The incident took place during the shoot of a music video. The model, Victoria Vanna, co-starred with Kylie in rapper Tyga’s Ice Cream Man video in 2015. She said that Kylie and her friends bullied her during the shoot. However, later, Kylie firmly denied the allegations and said that the alleged incident never happened.

