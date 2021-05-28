Kylie Jenner sizzles in stunning vintage Versace jumpsuit and 2 lakh bag

Kylie Jenner is known for her makeup brand, her extravagant lifestyle and her stunning sartorial picks. The mommy-of-one makes headlines whenever she steps out of her house or posts something on social media. And her latest look was also on the same lines. For the launch of Kendal Jenner’s tequila, the makeup mogul wore a breathtaking black jumpsuit.

The all-black look consisted of a spaghetti strap exaggerated plunging neckline piece from the shelves of the high-end couture brand Versace. It was not just any jumpsuit, the figure-flaunting piece was from the brand's Spring Summer 92 collection making it a vintage piece. The jumpsuit had a sensual vibe due to the lace-up corset bodice. That was not all, Kylie completed the all-black look with matching accessories.

She wore a pair of black heels and carried a top handle quilted leather bag. The stunner’s glam for the event was all about minimal look and Kylie was seen with subtle eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, some blush and a matte nude lip. She shared the images from the night with the caption, "shark bait hoo ha ha (sic).” The official Instagram page of Versace also posted the stunning look with the caption, “@kyliejenner spotted in a vintage jumpsuit from the #VersaceSS92 collection - a sensual design characterized by a plunging, lace-up corset bodice. She completed her #VeryVersace look with a quilted leather #VersaceVirtus bag. #VersaceCelebrities (sic).”

Coming back to her accessories, the bag that Kylie was carrying is the Virtus Quilted Shoulder Bag and is worth ₹2,30,300.

The bag is worth ₹2,30,300(Versace.com)

Kylie has been soaring high with the immense success of her makeup and skincare brand. She is also shooting for the last season of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

