Lady Gaga is a vision in sheer gown with Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek at House of Gucci premiere

The House Of Gucci stars - including 'Mrs Gucci' Lady Gaga and 'Mr Gucci' Adam Driver - walked the red carpet in London on Tuesday night. They all looked impressive in stunning ensembles at the world premiere of the film in the UK. Moreover, Lady Gaga's dark violet ensemble for the premiere made the internet take a pause and bow to the queen.

On Tuesday night, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and more cast members of the highly-anticipated film hit the red carpet for the film's UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Lady Gaga, who plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, walked the red carpet in true Gaga style. She wore a look straight off the Gucci Love Parade runway, the centennial fashion show on the Hollywood Walk last week.

The Rain On Me singer chose a dark violet, silk chiffon cape gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2022 Love Parade collection by Alessandro Michele. The sheer sequin-embellished ensemble came with a risqué thigh-high slit, exaggerated floor-sweeping sleeves, and twisted pleated detail on the front.

Gaga wore the ensemble with black fishnet stockings and crystal-embellished gloves that were also shown on the runway. She added her signature Pleaser platform boots as a personalized touch and wore purple eyeshadow to match the gown.

Blonde hair, kohl-clad eyes, diamond earrings, a choker necklace, diamond bracelets, and glossy bronze lip shade completed her glam.

Other leading stars of the film also did not disappoint their fans. Salma Hayek shined bright in a custom Gucci gold lame plisse V-neck gown, silver metallic platforms and yellow gold diamond jewellery.

The film's leading men Adam Driver and Jared Leto also looked glamorous as they walked the red carpet. Driver chose a navy Burberry suit and tie, and Leto brought the house down in a blue velvet suit featuring satin trim paired with white boots, an embellished anatomical heart-shaped clutch, and a diamond statement necklace.

Whose look do you love the most?

House of Gucci premieres in theatres on November 24.

