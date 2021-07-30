Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Largest ever Indian couture week is here!

From magnificent sets to extravagant ensembles and a vast lineup of designers, India Couture Week 2021 will be a showcase to remember. Designers who would be showcasing: Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra and Model Jasmeet Devhan in a Rahul Mishra creation

Couture week ignites the fashion mechanics of desire, aspiration and grandeur. Even in gloomy times, the extravagance of couture was held high, and the wedding market kept surging. However, a wedding season can’t go without a couture week. So, with a fresher iteration India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times is back with a bang. Unlike, every other year, this is the first time we will see 19 designers showcase their collection - the largest ever - which will be streamed on the digital stratosphere. With jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, the week-long fashion spectacle will be held from August 24-29. “Couture is the finest form of expression as it reveals the brand narrative, immaculate construction and design ideology in its truest element. ICW this year has seen an unprecedented response, despite the trying times with 19 coveted names showcasing, making it the biggest and brightest show. We are delighted Hindustan Times has once again joined hands with us to add continuity and bring these multi-faceted visions to the forefront,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

