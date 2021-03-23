LFW 2021: Lara Dutta wears Assamese Mekhela Chador for designer Sanjukta Dutta

Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing the beautiful Mekehla Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection “Shukoolaa” at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. Bollywood actor and former model Lara Dutta took to the ramp and walked as showstopper for the designer. According to a released statement, Sanjukta said, “I am so ecstatic to showcase my newest expression Shukoolaa as my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, here today. It is an amazing platform with all the great designers showcasing their creations. It's always an honor and a challenge to showcase with such big names,” adding, “It’s lovely to work with the beautiful Lara Dutta for Lakme Fashion Week. My new collection is an expression of peace and purity as the name Shukoolaa means white and bright. Thus the colour palette for this collection was all about serenity and finding shades which go with the theme.” Talking about walking for the designer, Lara said, “Shukoolaa as a concept was quite intriguing and had such a unique yet soothing palette that it spoke a story beyond the fabric. The dress had a powerful yet serene aura to it.”

Lara even took to her social media handle and shared, "Wearing my first Mekhela Chador!! Such exquisiteness!!" The designer also shared that the word Shukoolaa means white and bright, and the colour white represents purity and peace, sharing that the collection represents 'the truthfulness of being in unity with one's own nature'. Sanjukta is known for her signature use of the traditional Mekhela Chador in classic and innovative silhouettes, patterns and embroidery. A Mekhela Chador is a traditional saree worn by the women in Assam. The collection features both ethnic and indo-western wear, and features signature Mekhela Chadors, saris, lehengas, skirts, crop tops and gowns.

(With agency inputs)