Liger star Ananya Panday is date night fashion goals in bold red bralette, saree

Red sarees have been the apple of the ethnic fashion world's eyes, especially when it comes to Bollywood actors promoting their upcoming films like Alia Bhatt did for RRR or Sobhita Dhulipala for Kurup and tapping into the trend is Ananya Panday who set Hyderabad on fire as she stepped out in a smoking hot red saree with a steamy bralette for Liger promotions with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Laying date night fashion goals for the weekend, Ananya left fans and fashion police smitten.

Liger trailer launch event in Hyderabad saw excited fans showering rose petals on Ananya and Vijay while dancing to drum beats and the videos and pictures flooding the Internet from the ‘high energy’ event have left us hooked. They feature Ananya donning a cut sleeves bralette top that came with a plunging neckline to add to the hotness quotient.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Ananya teamed it with a matching red linear hand embroidered saree that was made of organza and silk fabric. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted soft curls, Ananya accessorised her look with a pair of emerald earrings, a precious stones studded choker and a silver bracelet from Amrapali Jewels.

Wearing a dab of red lipgloss, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, rust eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ananya set the paps on frenzy.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The red saree originally costs ₹1,28,000 on the designer website.

Ananya Panday's red saree by Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Ananya Panday was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. Organza sarees with their luxurious lustre have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Ananya gave it her own sultry spin this season. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Ananya's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap. What do you think?

