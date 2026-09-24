Lili Reinhart's The Love Hypothesis press looks are a love letter to 90s and 2000s rom-coms: 6 iconic fashion references

The 2020s have ushered in an era where cinema and fashion collide in the form of method dressing, turning promotional events into extensions of the big screen. From Zendaya embracing the aesthetic for Challengers, The Drama and The Odyssey to Blake Lively dressing for It Ends With Us and Margot Robbie channelling the world of Wuthering Heights, the trend has seen stars transform their press tour looks into fashion statements with a background.

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Also Read | The Love Hypothesis review: Fake dating, real sparks and a genuinely swoon-inducing rom-com is hard to resist

Now, with her latest rom-com, The Love Hypothesis, making its OTT debut on September 23, Lili Reinhart has stepped into the world of method dressing, drawing inspiration from the quintessential aesthetics of romantic comedies. Based on Ali Hazelwood’s eponymous novel, the film follows a supposedly mismatched pair who enter into a fake-dating arrangement for mutual benefit, only to find that their feelings extend beyond the performance.

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{{^usCountry}} For her press tour, Lili has tapped into the charming playground of '90s and 2000s nostalgia, recreating looks inspired by iconic rom-com characters portrayed by the likes of Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner and Sandra Bullock. Let’s take a closer look at Lili Reinhart’s method dressing game for her promotional tour, as she works alongside her stylist Ib Abdel Nasser to pay tribute to the leading ladies who came before her. The butter yellow slip dress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her press tour, Lili has tapped into the charming playground of '90s and 2000s nostalgia, recreating looks inspired by iconic rom-com characters portrayed by the likes of Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner and Sandra Bullock. Let’s take a closer look at Lili Reinhart’s method dressing game for her promotional tour, as she works alongside her stylist Ib Abdel Nasser to pay tribute to the leading ladies who came before her. The butter yellow slip dress {{/usCountry}}

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Lili kicked off the press tour at a fan event in Brazil, wearing one of the most iconic looks from the collection: a replica of the butter-yellow, floor-length, open-back Carolina Herrera slip dress, worn by Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

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Her stylist told Marie Claire that he sourced a similar dress from New York-based brand Caché and made custom alterations to recreate the look as closely as possible to the original worn by Andie Anderson.The duo recreated the look down to the smallest details, including the exact hairstyle worn by Kate Hudson’s character at the DeLorean gala, where she famously donned the yellow dress.

The lilac bodycon bandage dress

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Remember Gracie Hart’s lilac dress from the makeover scene in Miss Congeniality? During her New York promotions, Lili channelled Sandra Bullock’s iconic bombshell look from the 2000 film in a skin-tight lilac cocktail dress custom-made by Hervé Léger. She completed the look with matching Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals and tinted Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

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The romantic lacey white gown

The 30-year-old star paid tribute to the 1998 period romance Ever After: A Cinderella Story in a custom Rodarte gown inspired by Drew Barrymore’s portrayal of Danielle de Barbarac, whose original costume was designed by Jenny Beavan. Featuring an empire waist, crystal and lace embellishments, and sheer sleeves, the gown evoked the film’s Renaissance-era aesthetic.

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The green knotted dress

In London, the actor paid homage to Keira Knightley’s character Cecilia Tallis from the 2007 film Atonement. She wore a custom Tory Burch dress, originally created for Vogue World: Hollywood, crafted from peridot Japanese jersey and featuring delicate draping and knot detailing. The look drew inspiration from the original costume designed by Jacqueline Durran.

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The delicate floral embellished dress

Lili also channelled the late Brittany Murphy’s Molly Gunn from the 2003 film Uptown Girls, wearing the exact Blumarine Spring/Summer 2002 dress, loaned to her stylist, Ib Abdel Nasser, by Rebe Archive. The beige embellished dress features delicate floral appliqués scattered across the fabric and sleeves.

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Sharing her love for the look on Instagram, she wrote, “A genuine dream dress since the day I first saw it when I was 7 years old. The way Brittany wore it- and the magic she brought to Molly Gunn- made it unforgettable.”

The polka dotted blazer

Coincidentally, Lili Reinhart turned 30 this month, right in the middle of her press tour, and what better way to mark the milestone than by paying homage to one of the most iconic looks from 13 Going on 30?

Channeling Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink, Lili wore the iconic polka-dot Nanette Lepore jacket from the 2004 film, recreating the memorable scene in which Jenna wakes up as a 30-year-old and rushes out into the streets in her lace-and-satin nightwear, throwing the jacket over it. The only existing Nanette Lepore polka-dot coat was borrowed from the archives and paired with a similar lace-and-satin night slip and vintage Jimmy Choo kitten heels.