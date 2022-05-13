Loungewear fashion tips for men: Here's how to give sleepwear pyjamas a casual sexy spin when stepping out

There has been a perceptible fashion change in how men present themselves in innerwear as from just appearing in white vests or bare bodied, men have begun taking a liking to cotton night shirts, night-suits, hoodie jackets, half-sleeves, long-sleeves, sleeveless tops and t-shirts, sweatshirts, pyjamas, joggers, shorts, chinos, bermudas, boxers, pyjama pants and what not – all in a wide array of designs, fabrics, prints and cuts. Tank-tops are not a women’s domain anymore; men have begun putting them on – and they love it. Overall, the sleep-lounge wear segment is just opening for men.

The global sleep-lounge wear market is expecting a gradual growth of USD19.5 billion from 2020 to 2024, growing at 9% CAGR but the pandemic’s net impact on the sector is not clear at the moment. This is because Covid-19 waves are still frequenting, causing disruptions in the market and while pandemic disruptions had stalled production and disturbed supply chains, the time has also generated tremendous demand for sleep-lounge wear with people restricted at home.

For some years now, the fashion scene for men has evolved but most importantly, the relevance of sleep-lounge wear for men has grown and men have had a new focus on the types of fabric, designs, cuts and colours they have in loungewear and sleepwear with the industry has responded to it. Sleepwear and loungewear are so much more than a piece of cloth to wear before you hit the bed or sofa - it reflects a state of mind and much of it has started becoming acceptable attire in the neighbourhoods of our homes.

Go outside in your pyjamas? Yes, absolutely, without a doubt. Despite the fact that pyjamas are typically thought of as sleepwear, they are frequently a reflection of fashionable contemporary silhouettes. Pyjamas are popular and versatile garments that some say originated in South Asia and were later accepted as exotic loungewear by the Europeans while others insist that we can credit the British for popularising this regal garment the world over, claiming that pyjamas were initially introduced in the West as ‘Mogul’s Breeches’ but the original name proved to be more popular, being catchier and easier to pronounce.

Comfy pyjamas are now a symbol of luxury and relaxation and one only has to inspect the combination of pyjamas and nightshirt a little closer to strike at the heart of why they were so alluring to kings of old. Pyjamas or PJs can be one-piece or two-piece outfits and they usually come in silk and blends of cotton and in the post-pandemic world, you are free to just stay in your pyjamas or go out in them as the pandemic has changed people's attitude toward fashion and wearing a pyjama outside is just as normal as wearing sweatpants or joggers.

Mind you, we're not here to advocate that you wear pyjamas to an important occasion or event. It is still a fairly casual piece of clothing but that doesn't mean you can't style them as you like for a brief walk to the mall or a ride around town.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder of DaMENSCH, shared, “Sleepwear has come a long way with options not just limited to plain colours and regular fits. With work-from-home, fusion styles have emerged in the sleep-loungewear segments. Pants and shirts have become a lot more comfortable, meant for the sofa and bed than office conference rooms. What we used to see in the cinema of yesteryears are being reinvented. Robes are gradually becoming fashionable in India – for men this time. What’s next? There might be a kurta design making way to be a sleepwear next.”

Pointing out how men of younger generations have had a big attitudinal change, Gaurav Pushkar said, “The formal posturing has eased and it has given way to more expression of warmth, personality, choices, and character. It reflects in the changing dressing styles of intimate wear. From greys and whites to a VIBGYOR of colours, patterns, prints; from straights to edge cuts, from normal cotton fabric to ultra-softs, the men of younger generation are not afraid to showcase the child-like, the cute, the nerdy, the classy and elite or even the vibrant or feminine sides of their personalities – and they showcase it at home and outside.”

He added, “Sleep-lounge wear category is fast becoming a fashion statement for men, and they are loving it. As men redefine manliness and masculinity from being a projection of strength and seriousness to being caring and confident, fashion has changed men and men have changed fashion. It is my belief that men’s sleepwear was never a taboo subject. It was untouched because it was hidden behind the façade of masculine stereotypes. Now that the façade is disappearing, the men’s sleep-lounge wear segment has just become so much more dynamic, vibrant, exciting and happening.”

Fashion Designer Priyanka Sagar listed a simple guide for men to amp up their fashionable and outgoing PJ style:

1. Workout Pyjamas - You might begin by experimenting with an athleisure vibe. To make your morning run more stylish, wear your pyjamas with a breathable polyester or cotton t-shirt. You can add a sweatshirt or hoodie over it during the colder months. Complete your workout outfit by pairing it with a trendy pair of sneakers or running shoes and a baseball cap.

2. Tailored Pyjamas - When we picture a pair of pyjamas, they almost always include loose-fitting pants in a variety of widths and lengths. However, this should not rule out the possibility of wearing a pair of tailored or fitted pyjamas with a polo or half-sleeve shirt. A couple of pairs of fitted pyjamas are always worth the money if you prefer wearing pyjamas outside.

3. Flannel Pyjamas - Flannel pyjamas sets are typically worn together. However, you can wear patterned or printed pyjama bottoms with a solid-colored t-shirt, or you can wear simple black pyjamas with a colourful printed tee or checked shirt. This is rather simple and one of the best ways to style pyjamas, all you have to do is mix things up a little.

4. Glam-Up Pyjamas - By slipping on an oversized blazer and adding a simple accessory like aviator sunglasses; a flashy watch; fedora hat and you've got yourself a recipe for luxury clothing. On the formal side of things, in most situations, a blazer is an incredible way to look instantaneously more put-together. With this simple addition, you can easily glam up your usual t-shirt and PJ combo.

5. Pyjamas Top As A Button-Up Shirt - A relaxed yet sophisticated pyjama top is an excellent substitute for a button-up shirt. Because of the notch collar, it already has a tailored vibe that will go with a variety of outfit combinations. A pair of chinos, leather belts, and sneakers will go perfectly with the elegant ensemble.

Fit, fashion and comfort are the three main factors to consider while styling men's pyjamas since all it takes is a little tweaking and layering to transition them into workable outfits that complement your personality.