Loved Kriti Sanon's black bralette and lehenga set for Dinesh Vijan's sister's reception? It costs 1 lakh

Actor Kriti Sanon was among a host of celebrities who attended Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception held in Mumbai over the weekend. The guest list featured stars like Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, and Sonakshi Sinha. Kriti arrived at the event dressed in a bespoke lehenga and bralette set. She even posed outside the venue with Kartik Aaryan, and soon, the pictures started going viral on social media. If you loved Kriti's look for the wedding festivities, then you are not alone. Scroll ahead to know the price details and where you can get the exact look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Kriti dropped pictures of herself dressed in a black heavily-embellished lehenga and bralette set. The star captioned her post, "Black, glitter and intense eyes...That's all Glam's made of." Her lehenga set is from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral's clothing line, and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover styled the look. The ensemble is a perfect pick for attending your best friend's wedding reception, so don't forget to take notes from the star. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar or Kiara Advani, which diva wore the stunning bralette and sharara set better?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the price of Kriti's lehenga and bralette set, it comes at a whopping cost of ₹1,44,000. It is called the Black Brick Crystal Lehenga Set and is currently available on the Seema Gujral website.

The lehenga and bralette set Kriti Sanon wore to the wedding reception party. (seemagujral.com)

As for the design details, Kriti wore a studded bralette for the occasion. It comes with a sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, broad straps holding the blouse together, midriff-baring cropped hem, shimmery silver diamantes, and backless detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti paired the blouse with a low-rise lehenga featuring silver sequins and crystal work in a brick pattern, heavily layered ghera and an A-line silhouette. She rounded off the outfit by draping an organza dupatta on her arms decorated with diamantes and sequin embellishments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Kriti chose minimal accessories and makeup to give the finishing touches. She opted for centre-parted open tresses, a shimmering silver necklace, statement rings, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and shimmering silver eye shadow.

What do you think of Kriti's wedding reception look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON