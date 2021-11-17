Loved Anushka Sharma's green swimsuit in happy pool day pics? It is worth 8k

Actor Anushka Sharma has dished out some major red carpet sartorial moments in her long-spanning career in the industry. But it is her collection of breezy off-duty OOTDs and love for lively colours that always brightens up our style files. Like the neon green swimsuit, she wore for a breathtaking pool photoshoot recently and set the internet abuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Anushka, who is married to Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to post pictures of herself enjoying a relaxed day inside a pool. The star was captured in a candid moment, smiling brightly for the camera. However, it was her fun and sexy swimsuit in the photos that fans found hard to miss.

The swimsuit is from the shelves of the New York City-based resort wear label, Solid & Striped. If you wish to find the price of the one-piece, we even found all the details for you. So, read on to know all about this must-have piece. Fair warning: You'll probably be craving a beach day yourself afterwards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma in ₹1.9k green sweater and denims looks winter-ready for shoot

Anushka Sharma, who leads a pretty active lifestyle, enjoyed some me-time by lounging in the pool on a sunny afternoon yesterday. She shared pictures from the day and delighted her followers.

The vivid neon green swimsuit she wore for the pool day makes for a perfect beach look. It features a deep U neckline, broad straps, ribbed details, and a white button-up front.

Keen on adding this look to your swimsuit collection? Called the Anne-Marie Button One Piece, it is currently available on the I Am What I Am website at a discount and will cost you ₹8,860 (USD 119) approximately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Anne-Marie Button One Piece. (imwimshop.com)

Anushka wore the swimsuit sans any accessories, except an elegant diamond and silver band on her left hand. She kept her glam natural and flaunted her glowing skin. Side swept open tresses completed the Anushka's pool day look.

After Anushka posted the photos on her Instagram page, it garnered more than 2 million likes and several comments. Her husband, Virat Kohli, also showered his love by posting a heart and heart eye emoji. See some of the reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comments on Anushka's post.

Meanwhile, Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter