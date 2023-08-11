Loved Bhumi Pednekar's sizzling red bralette and bodycon skirt in Thank You For Coming poster? It costs 50k

Rhea Kapoor and the cast for the upcoming chick-flick drama Thank You For Coming revealed the posters of their film last night. Produced by Rhea and Anil Kapoor, the movie is directed by Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani, and stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. One of the posters shows Bhumu posing with her co-stars posing in a sizzling red ensemble. If you loved the fit, we have found where you can get the exact look for your closet. Scroll through to know the details.

Bhumi Pednekar's new film Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar wears a sizzling red bralette and bodycon skirt in Thank You For Coming poster. (Instagram)

On Thursday, Rhea Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, with the cast and makers of Thank You For Coming, shared several posters on Instagram. One of the pictures showed Bhumi and girls in different outfits sitting with their backs to each other. The star captioned the photo, "Let the kalesh begin! See you in Toronto." She slipped into a vibrant red-coloured three-piece ensemble featuring a bralette, bodycon skirt and jacket.

The price of Bhumi Pednekar's ensemble

The price of the red outfit Bhumi Pednekar wore on the Thank You For Coming poster. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar's red cropped blouse and fitted skirt are from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. While the top is called Body Strap Bandeau Top in Red, the bottoms are called Body Fitted Midi Skirt in Red. While adding the bralette to your collection will cost you ₹10,400, the skirt costs ₹40,400. Together they are worth ₹50,800.

Bhumi Pednekar's sizzling red look decoded

Bhumi Pednekar's Victoria Beckham bralette-style bandeau top in bold red shade features a knitwear design, ultra form-fitting silhouette, a plunging wide square neckline highlighting her decolletage, broad shoulder straps, and a cropped hem length exposing her toned midriff.

Bhumi's coordinated bright red skirt with the blouse features a ribbed design, a below-knee midi length, a back slit for ease of movement, a form-fitting silhouette to highlight the curves, and a high-rise waistline. She completed the look by draping a matching cropped bright red jacket on her shoulders.

Lastly, Bhumi chose centre-parted open silky tresses, smoky eye shadow, bold eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy caramel-hued lip shade, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, and dewy rouged skin for the glam picks.

